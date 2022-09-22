ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Lecturers
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
primenewsghana.com

Examination leakage hits Ghana School of Law hours before paper

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination expected to be written at 10 am today, September 23, 2022, has leaked. According to a Citi News report, the paper has been shared widely on a number of social media platforms. The examination, which is being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee...
EDUCATION
primenewsghana.com

Basic schools in Bawku demand closure over renewed violence

The Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (CHOBS) is demanding the immediate closure of basic schools in the Bawku Municipality over the security situation in the area. According to CHOBS, the move has become necessary as a result of the difficulty in getting transportation to and from school. “Following the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Monarchy protest incident to be reviewed

At least one incident during protests following the death of the Queen in Scotland is to be reviewed, the justice secretary has confirmed. Police Scotland has faced criticism over arrests during events in Edinburgh to commemorate the late monarch. Keith Brown was asked at Holyrood whether the force's response was...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy