Caldwell women's soccer fell to 2-5 on the season as they lost 1-0 to Jefferson, who improved to 5-3 on the season. This match was close the whole time with both defenses playing well. Caldwell had so many opportunities to win the match but couldn't capitalize with the big shots. There were so many fouls in this match that lead to momentum swings between the two teams.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO