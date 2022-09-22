ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa

PISCATAWAY - Rutgers dropped to 3-1 on the season following a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa. The Rutgers defense put together a stalwart effort as 14 Iowa points were courtesy of defensive touchdowns. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what went down on the field inside SHI Stadium.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Piscataway Township, NJ
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Down Simpson, 22-0, in Fall Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa softball defeated Simpson College, 22-0, on Saturday at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. Junior transfer Maren Judisch got the start for the Hawkeyes in the circle. She got through the first inning unscathed after allowing the first two Storm hitters on-base. In the second inning Simpson loaded the bases but Judsich was able to shut the door to keep the score, 0-0.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Homecoming Heartbreak for Demons Against Tigers

A heavily contested dog fight teetered the road team’s way last night at Case Field when Grinnell spoiled Washington’s homecoming by downing the Demons 28-21 in a class 3A district 5 opener. As heard on KCII, both teams had reservations for six on their opening drive with Washington...
GRINNELL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#Hawkeyes
KETV.com

WarHorse: First casino in Nebraska draws hundreds on opening day

LINCOLN, Neb. — Using just a $5 bill and a quick tug of the slot machine, industry leaders celebrated the opening of the Warhorse Casino Saturday. Signaling the casino as open while making history as the first one in Nebraska. While they cheered inside, the excitement was felt outside...
NEBRASKA STATE
jerseysportingnews.com

Caldwell Women's Soccer Lose a Close One

Caldwell women's soccer fell to 2-5 on the season as they lost 1-0 to Jefferson, who improved to 5-3 on the season. This match was close the whole time with both defenses playing well. Caldwell had so many opportunities to win the match but couldn't capitalize with the big shots. There were so many fouls in this match that lead to momentum swings between the two teams.
CALDWELL, NJ
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

High school football player dies after on-field head injury

LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
LINDEN, NJ
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa’s ‘brain drain’ among worst in U.S., analysis shows

DES MOINES — Iowa’s trouble with brain drain — the departure of college graduates to other states — is not a new issue, but a recent report illustrates just how poorly Iowa ranks among U.S. states. Iowa has the 10th-worst percentage difference in the nation between...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride

WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy