WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa
PISCATAWAY - Rutgers dropped to 3-1 on the season following a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa. The Rutgers defense put together a stalwart effort as 14 Iowa points were courtesy of defensive touchdowns. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what went down on the field inside SHI Stadium.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan’s first road game of the season at Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against a fierce opponent in the Maryland Terrapins, but next week will be another step up in competition. Not only is the game on the road, but it is against the toughest defense the Wolverines will have seen so far in 2022 — the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Down Simpson, 22-0, in Fall Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa softball defeated Simpson College, 22-0, on Saturday at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. Junior transfer Maren Judisch got the start for the Hawkeyes in the circle. She got through the first inning unscathed after allowing the first two Storm hitters on-base. In the second inning Simpson loaded the bases but Judsich was able to shut the door to keep the score, 0-0.
CBS Sports
Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
kciiradio.com
Homecoming Heartbreak for Demons Against Tigers
A heavily contested dog fight teetered the road team’s way last night at Case Field when Grinnell spoiled Washington’s homecoming by downing the Demons 28-21 in a class 3A district 5 opener. As heard on KCII, both teams had reservations for six on their opening drive with Washington...
Illinois high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5 (9/23 & 9/24)
Get live score updates on SBLive as Week 5 of the 2022 Illinois high school football season kicks off across the state
KETV.com
WarHorse: First casino in Nebraska draws hundreds on opening day
LINCOLN, Neb. — Using just a $5 bill and a quick tug of the slot machine, industry leaders celebrated the opening of the Warhorse Casino Saturday. Signaling the casino as open while making history as the first one in Nebraska. While they cheered inside, the excitement was felt outside...
jerseysportingnews.com
Caldwell Women's Soccer Lose a Close One
Caldwell women's soccer fell to 2-5 on the season as they lost 1-0 to Jefferson, who improved to 5-3 on the season. This match was close the whole time with both defenses playing well. Caldwell had so many opportunities to win the match but couldn't capitalize with the big shots. There were so many fouls in this match that lead to momentum swings between the two teams.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
High school football player dies after on-field head injury
LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa’s ‘brain drain’ among worst in U.S., analysis shows
DES MOINES — Iowa’s trouble with brain drain — the departure of college graduates to other states — is not a new issue, but a recent report illustrates just how poorly Iowa ranks among U.S. states. Iowa has the 10th-worst percentage difference in the nation between...
KCCI.com
This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride
WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
