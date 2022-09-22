Read full article on original website
Related
Cruise Into Blackhawk College Hot Roddin’ For Scholars
Blackhawk College's campus will be overtaken by classic cars and hot rods this Sunday (Sunday, Sundayyyy) as the Quad Cities classic car community comes together to put some kids through college. Hot Roddin' for Scholars is a benefit car show to help provide scholarships for students at Blackhawk College, and...
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0