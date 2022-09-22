ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Tropical Storm Ian: Maximum sustained winds rise to 60 mph as storm moves northwest

Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen Sunday, with forecasters projecting it to become a powerful storm as it turns northward toward Cuba and the Florida peninsula. Update 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Tropical Storm Ian increased in strength Sunday evening as it traveled over warmer water. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. EDT advisory, the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is still moving northwest at 12 mph.
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
Why coastal communities should fear storm surge

The National Weather Service says almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge. While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Wild waves rage in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads toward Bermuda

Saildrone footage shows wild waves raging in the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona made its way toward Bermuda, where it battered the island with strong winds and rain on Friday, 23 September.After devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and today drenching Bermuda, the storm was on a collision course to Canada.Hurricane Fiona was expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early on Saturday, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, which described it as a “historic storm.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Multiple Weather Disturbances in Atlantic Right Now

At the time of writing, there are five weather disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC). The strongest of those is Hurricane Fiona, which is said to have maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Fiona...
Satellites track 5 storms as Atlantic hurricane season heats up

There are currently four areas of concern above the Atlantic Ocean including Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2022 has picked up momentum. After a slow start, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm after knocking out power...
