University of Connecticut
Frosh Didion Leads Huskies at Army Invite
WEST POINT, NY – The UConn women's tennis team spent the weekend in West Point, NY competing with 18 other teams in the highly competitive Army Invitational. The traditional tournament setting featured five singles flights and two doubles flights. UConn freshman Cameron Didion had a great weekend, winning the...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Drop Big East Opener To Seton Hall
SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey- The University of Connecticut women's volleyball team dropped their Big East conference opener in five sets Friday night. Seton Hall would open the game firing on all cylinders jumping out to an early 9-5 lead. Senior Caylee Parker would not let the Pirates build off that lead as she would step up and fire home multiple kills to bring the Huskies back within striking distance. The first set would be a back-and-forth battle between the Huskies and Pirates with Seton Hall ultimately coming away with the 25-23 victory. Parker would finish set one with six kills.
