Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip; set for weekly gains on Black Sea supply uncertainty
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, but the markets were set for weekly gains, as traders assessed macroeconomic risks, uncertainty over Black Sea supplies, and the impact of dry weather in some key crop areas.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 19
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 37 ending Sept. 19. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 37 average in France 26 Week 36 2022 14 Week 35 2021 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 37average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2021 0 1 9 79 10 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean production will hit a record high in the season that is now being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday, citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high. South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million tonnes in the...
Agriculture Online
Malaysian palm prices seen tumbling to 2,500 rgt by year-end -analyst Mistry
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit ($547.29) by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday. Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices will decline to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses, corn down on U.S. harvest pressure
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices rose on Monday, with bargain-buying underpinning the market after fears of a global economic downturn triggered a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Corn futures lost more ground on pressure from dry weather aiding the U.S. harvest, while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 17-20 cents, wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 13-15 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Strong dollar pressures wheat futures as...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures slide on recession worries
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell to their lowest level since early August on Friday on fears of a global recession that could curb demand for commodities including beef, traders said. CME October live cattle settled down 0.600 cent at 144.250 cents per lb...
Agriculture Online
Wheat slips from two-month peak, pressured by war and demand risks
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures retreated on Friday from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors set the threat of an escalating conflict in Ukraine against the risk of an economic downturn that would dent demand. Chicago corn and soybeans were also lower, joining a slide in commodity and equity markets as interest rate rises and the latest economic data fanned fears of a looming recession.
Agriculture Online
USDA trade nominee would pair market opening with enforcement
Asia is brimming with opportunities to win lifelong consumers of U.S. food and ag exports, said President Biden’s nominee for USDA undersecretary for trade on Thursday. At a Senate nomination hearing, Alexis Taylor said her priorities would be opening foreign markets to U.S. goods and the diligent enforcement of the rules governing trade agreements.
Agriculture Online
U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel use
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Swiss reject initiative to ban factory farming
They narrowly back rise in women's retirement age to 65. They reject a proposal to scrap a tax on bond interest. GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a proposal to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further.
Agriculture Online
Swiss to vote on Sunday on banning factory farming
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy wants to make protecting the dignity of farm...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, September 23, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about John Deere battery production, interest rates, and ag tech adoption. Plus, top stories from this week you don't want to miss. Editor Alex Gray reports on John Deere's investment in Kreisel Electric production facilities to increase battery production capacity. The investment focuses on industrialization and automation of the entire production process.
