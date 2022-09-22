Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip; set for weekly gains on Black Sea supply uncertainty
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, but the markets were set for weekly gains, as traders assessed macroeconomic risks, uncertainty over Black Sea supplies, and the impact of dry weather in some key crop areas.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures slide on recession worries
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell to their lowest level since early August on Friday on fears of a global recession that could curb demand for commodities including beef, traders said. CME October live cattle settled down 0.600 cent at 144.250 cents per lb...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses, corn down on U.S. harvest pressure
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices rose on Monday, with bargain-buying underpinning the market after fears of a global economic downturn triggered a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Corn futures lost more ground on pressure from dry weather aiding the U.S. harvest, while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
Wheat slips from two-month peak, pressured by war and demand risks
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures retreated on Friday from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors set the threat of an escalating conflict in Ukraine against the risk of an economic downturn that would dent demand. Chicago corn and soybeans were also lower, joining a slide in commodity and equity markets as interest rate rises and the latest economic data fanned fears of a looming recession.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 19
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 37 ending Sept. 19. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 37 average in France 26 Week 36 2022 14 Week 35 2021 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 37average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2021 0 1 9 79 10 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
Agriculture Online
Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
Agriculture Online
Rising interest rates' impact on commodities
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for several months. So have many other countries throughout the world. The rationale is that rising interest rates will curb inflation. Inflation generally occurs when either too many dollars are chasing goods and services, there’s a scarcity of supply, or both.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports could jump 23% in 2022/23 to an eight-year high of 9.5 million tonnes, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is very attractive as prices are...
Agriculture Online
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 mln T - analyst
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total between 3.5 and 4.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season compared with 5 million tonnes in 2021/22, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that sunoil exports could be between 3.0 and 4.6 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, September 23, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about John Deere battery production, interest rates, and ag tech adoption. Plus, top stories from this week you don't want to miss. Editor Alex Gray reports on John Deere's investment in Kreisel Electric production facilities to increase battery production capacity. The investment focuses on industrialization and automation of the entire production process.
Agriculture Online
Swiss to vote on Sunday on banning factory farming
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy wants to make protecting the dignity of farm...
Agriculture Online
Grains end week on a low note | Friday, September 23, 2022
Soybeans hit lows they haven't seen since last Monday. They closed down 31¢ at $14.26. Corn also gave back gains from earlier in the week and closed down 13¢. CBOT wheat closed down 34¢ at $8.77. KC wheat is down 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 28¢.
Agriculture Online
Brazil, U.S. can expect a ‘healthier supply’ of fertilizers than last year, Rabobank says
Key commodity growing markets in the Americas, particularly Brazil and the US, can expect a “healthier supply” of fertilizers than last year, according to the latest Rabobank North American Agribusiness Review. Growers may also see “further downward price pressure” on phosphates and potash, as the market adjusts to...
