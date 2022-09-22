ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

komando.com

Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee

Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

What Is FickerStealer Malware and How Can You Remove It?

Most types of malware are designed to steal your credentials, including sensitive information like your credit card details and personal identity, and even hijack your files. Malware usually enters a person's computer discreetly, often through email attachments, or more commonly, via social engineering attacks. One particularly worrying strain of malware...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now

Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Out What WhatsApp Really Knows About You

WhatsApp receives and shares information with "other Meta Companies," according to its privacy policy. This can be unsettling for anyone who's been around long enough to hear stories of how Meta companies have used (or misused) data over the years. But is there really cause for concern? What does WhatsApp...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Keep Your OpenSea Account Secure

OpenSea has become one of the most popular NFT marketplaces out there today, with a huge range of collections to choose from. This platform also offers a range of other features, such as minting, making it a one-stop shop for all things NFT. But it's important that you know how...
TWITTER
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Authenticator Apps for 2FA and Other Enhanced Account Security

Almost everything can now be found online—from your email and social media accounts to your entertainment and personal finance. However, this means you most likely have many usernames and passwords, which can be difficult to remember. Even if you use a unique username and password combination for all your...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Is a Message Digest?

If you receive a message from a friend online, how can you tell that it hasn't been altered by cybercriminals before getting to you? How can you ensure the security of your messages and files?. This is where message digests come in. With message digests, you can verify the integrity...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

A Guide to Working With Text Files in Go

As a programming language, Go has a wide range of inbuilt features, including the ability to create, read, and write files like text (.txt) files. Files are important components of our daily lives in the modern world. Text files are useful for storing structured human-readable data without the use of external software or databases.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

Hackers Take Over Microsoft Exchange Servers with OAuth Apps

Multiple cloud tenants hosting Microsoft Exchange servers have been compromised by malicious actors using OAuth apps to spread spam. On September 23, 2022, it was stated in a Microsoft Security blog post that the attacker "threat actor launched credential stuffing attacks against high-risk accounts that didn’t have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled and leveraged the unsecured administrator accounts to gain initial access".
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add Contacts to Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is a great way of keeping in touch with family, friends, and acquaintances. It’s a free app owned by Meta, formerly Facebook Inc., that lets you send private messages to anyone in your contacts. But how can you actually add contacts to Facebook Messenger? Can you add...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Your Firefox Spell Checker

Whether you want to activate or disable your spell checker in Firefox, you have the power to manage these settings. Firefox’s spell checker monitors your spelling when you type words into a text box. Using a spell checker can help you reduce the number of typos in your text....
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Take Notes in the Linux Terminal With tnote

You probably fire up a text editor every time you need to save an idea, a code snippet, or a URL. But you don't always need to use a text editor to store tidbits. If you indulge with the Linux terminal a lot, you should look into integrating a terminal-based note-taking application into your workflow. Let's learn how you can take notes in the Linux terminal.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin

It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Take Notes on a PDF

Have you ever gone through a PDF and felt inspired to add notes of your thoughts and ideas, but you didn’t know how? You might not have time to grab a notebook or open a separate app to take down your notes. Besides, taking down notes on the same...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Repair a Corrupted Local Group Policy in Windows 11

Group Policy is a powerful tool on Windows that allows administrators to manage various settings and configuration options for computers on a network. If you suspect that your Group Policy has become corrupted, there are a few steps you can take to fix it. In this article, we will show you how to repair corrupt Group Policy in Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows

File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
SOFTWARE
Gamespot

Get A 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Subscription For Just $112

Looking to free up some space on your hard drive? Consider picking up a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage, which is currently offering its 1TB plan for just $112. You’ll also find 100GB and 250GB plans on sale for $34 and $48, respectively, if you don’t need the full 1TB of storage space. To get the full discount, you have to enter promo code KOOFR when checking out.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Automatic Driver Updates on Windows

The automatic updates on Windows eliminate the need to update your drivers manually. Furthermore, when you connect a new hardware device, Windows can automatically install the necessary drivers. Although this approach keeps your devices up to date, you may want to stop automatic driver updates for various reasons. Fortunately, Windows...
COMPUTERS

