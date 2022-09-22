Read full article on original website
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
komando.com
Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee
Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
makeuseof.com
What Is FickerStealer Malware and How Can You Remove It?
Most types of malware are designed to steal your credentials, including sensitive information like your credit card details and personal identity, and even hijack your files. Malware usually enters a person's computer discreetly, often through email attachments, or more commonly, via social engineering attacks. One particularly worrying strain of malware...
These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now
Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
makeuseof.com
Received a Bitcoin Invoice From PayPal? It’s (Unsurprisingly) a Scam
Criminals are always trying to get their hands on your hard-earned cash, and their latest trick is a simple one—send a legitimate invoice through PayPal for a high-value item you haven't bought. So how does this scam work? How do scammers do this using a real PayPal invoice?. PayPal...
makeuseof.com
How to Find Out What WhatsApp Really Knows About You
WhatsApp receives and shares information with "other Meta Companies," according to its privacy policy. This can be unsettling for anyone who's been around long enough to hear stories of how Meta companies have used (or misused) data over the years. But is there really cause for concern? What does WhatsApp...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Keep Your OpenSea Account Secure
OpenSea has become one of the most popular NFT marketplaces out there today, with a huge range of collections to choose from. This platform also offers a range of other features, such as minting, making it a one-stop shop for all things NFT. But it's important that you know how...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Authenticator Apps for 2FA and Other Enhanced Account Security
Almost everything can now be found online—from your email and social media accounts to your entertainment and personal finance. However, this means you most likely have many usernames and passwords, which can be difficult to remember. Even if you use a unique username and password combination for all your...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Message Digest?
If you receive a message from a friend online, how can you tell that it hasn't been altered by cybercriminals before getting to you? How can you ensure the security of your messages and files?. This is where message digests come in. With message digests, you can verify the integrity...
makeuseof.com
A Guide to Working With Text Files in Go
As a programming language, Go has a wide range of inbuilt features, including the ability to create, read, and write files like text (.txt) files. Files are important components of our daily lives in the modern world. Text files are useful for storing structured human-readable data without the use of external software or databases.
makeuseof.com
Hackers Take Over Microsoft Exchange Servers with OAuth Apps
Multiple cloud tenants hosting Microsoft Exchange servers have been compromised by malicious actors using OAuth apps to spread spam. On September 23, 2022, it was stated in a Microsoft Security blog post that the attacker "threat actor launched credential stuffing attacks against high-risk accounts that didn’t have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled and leveraged the unsecured administrator accounts to gain initial access".
makeuseof.com
How to Add Contacts to Facebook Messenger
Facebook Messenger is a great way of keeping in touch with family, friends, and acquaintances. It’s a free app owned by Meta, formerly Facebook Inc., that lets you send private messages to anyone in your contacts. But how can you actually add contacts to Facebook Messenger? Can you add...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Your Firefox Spell Checker
Whether you want to activate or disable your spell checker in Firefox, you have the power to manage these settings. Firefox’s spell checker monitors your spelling when you type words into a text box. Using a spell checker can help you reduce the number of typos in your text....
makeuseof.com
How to Take Notes in the Linux Terminal With tnote
You probably fire up a text editor every time you need to save an idea, a code snippet, or a URL. But you don't always need to use a text editor to store tidbits. If you indulge with the Linux terminal a lot, you should look into integrating a terminal-based note-taking application into your workflow. Let's learn how you can take notes in the Linux terminal.
makeuseof.com
How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin
It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
makeuseof.com
How to Take Notes on a PDF
Have you ever gone through a PDF and felt inspired to add notes of your thoughts and ideas, but you didn’t know how? You might not have time to grab a notebook or open a separate app to take down your notes. Besides, taking down notes on the same...
makeuseof.com
How to Repair a Corrupted Local Group Policy in Windows 11
Group Policy is a powerful tool on Windows that allows administrators to manage various settings and configuration options for computers on a network. If you suspect that your Group Policy has become corrupted, there are a few steps you can take to fix it. In this article, we will show you how to repair corrupt Group Policy in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows
File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
Gamespot
Get A 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Subscription For Just $112
Looking to free up some space on your hard drive? Consider picking up a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage, which is currently offering its 1TB plan for just $112. You’ll also find 100GB and 250GB plans on sale for $34 and $48, respectively, if you don’t need the full 1TB of storage space. To get the full discount, you have to enter promo code KOOFR when checking out.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Automatic Driver Updates on Windows
The automatic updates on Windows eliminate the need to update your drivers manually. Furthermore, when you connect a new hardware device, Windows can automatically install the necessary drivers. Although this approach keeps your devices up to date, you may want to stop automatic driver updates for various reasons. Fortunately, Windows...
