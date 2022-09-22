ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

SPY

TikTok’s Favorite Cleaning Product The Bissell Little Green Machine Is Back Down To $99 Today

A SPY (and personal) favorite is back on sale today, and I couldn’t help but share. Right now, shoppers can get Bissell’s Little Green Machine for just $99 at Walmart. If you’re an avid SPY reader, you’ve likely seen me rave about the Little Green Machine in past reviews. It’s literally one of the best products I’ve ever used and works so great, in fact, that my mother itried “stealing” it after borrowing it for a trial run on her carpets. This small, but mighty machine has also become a big TikTok trend. If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok, where it’s been...
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
msn.com

Tips for lowering your heating bills

It’s still warm out, but the heating season is approaching. Oil, gas, and electricity are all more expensive now, but there are many easy, cost-effective ways to keep your heating costs down without sacrificing comfort — and the first three are free:. Raise the shades on your south-facing...
Technology
Electronics
Amazon
Tree Hugger

Garage Converted Into Spacious and Modern Laneway Suite

Housing costs have soared astronomically in the last few decades, especially in big cities like Toronto, which was recently ranked one of the most unaffordable cities in North America. The city's lack of affordable housing has prompted interest in various solutions, like housing co-ops and community land trusts. Laneway housing...
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
Family Handyman

How to Replace a Damaged Hardwood Floor Board

Follow these easy steps to replace that “one bad board.”. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Boot Screen Logo on Windows With HackBGRT

Windows is a highly customizable operating system, and one of the things you can customize is the boot screen logo. So if you’re tired of looking at the Windows logo when your computer is booting up, you can change that with a little-known tool called HackBGRT. Here’s how to do that.
makeuseof.com

How to Create Nested Tests in JUnit

A well-written test suite will have several tests for a specific feature. By grouping related features, you can express the relationship between several groups of tests. One of the major benefits of grouping unit test classes is that it can reduce the amount of test code you write, as grouped tests share resources.
makeuseof.com

How the Breverie App Can Help With Self-Care and Goal Tracking

Created by Ukrainian tech entrepreneur Olena Mytruk, the Breverie app offers goal-setting, growth, and self-discovery tools for women. Breverie includes mindfulness content, guided journaling, emotional check-ins, and habit tracking tools. Combining the words ‘brave’ and ‘reverie’, the app aims to help you celebrate every accomplishment, no matter how big or small. Here's a look at Breverie's features and how it compares to similar apps available on your smartphone.
makeuseof.com

How to Add Contacts to Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is a great way of keeping in touch with family, friends, and acquaintances. It’s a free app owned by Meta, formerly Facebook Inc., that lets you send private messages to anyone in your contacts. But how can you actually add contacts to Facebook Messenger? Can you add...
makeuseof.com

8 Windows Programs That Used to Be Everywhere but No One Uses Anymore

Programs come and go. They'll get updated, see revisions, and eventually may end up being discontinued entirely. And given how long Windows has been around, there are plenty of programs that once saw the limelight on Microsoft's operating system, but have since fallen out of favor. Let's take a quick...
