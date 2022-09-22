ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate). One of the more interesting use...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Gimbal#Smartphone#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Osmo Mobile 6#Om
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Apple Insider

Nomad releases Ultra Orange Apple Watch band & iPhone 14 Pro case

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nomad has released Ultra Orange, a limited edition collection that includes an Apple Watch sport band and a rugged case for theiPhone 14 Pro models.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Mini Drones

Mini drones have become increasingly popular in the drone world. Mini drones for travel, toys, and even first-person-view mini racing drones are on wish lists everywhere. When the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration introduced the over 250-gram drone registration rule back in 2015, there were few machines with cameras that could avoid this. Seven years on, DJI dominates the market for lightweight drones with good cameras, transmission ranges, and all other features while managing to stay under the 250-gram limit.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon announced that its next big hardware event will take place next week — on September 28 — so get ready for some more Echo devices (as well as probably a lot of other gadgets). Some reviewers actually put the iPhone 14's new crash detection feature to test. And we reviewed two of Apple's newest gadgets, the Apple Watch Ultra and the AirPods Pro 2.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship device

Apple iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals are now open and we've pulled together this week's best offers to help you find the right bargain ahead of their launch date on October 7. We have been scouring the internet to find the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals - whether it being a SIM-free deal, or a phone contract with your favourite provider, we've included all options here. We have also made sure each deal is explained exhaustively, including exactly how much it will cost you and all the extra benefits and costs that come with it.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

One of the new camera features offered by the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro is a somewhat self-explained Action mode. It’s a feature you can enable in video mode to supercharge stabilization for very intense motion, like running behind someone and recording their workout or chasing your kid around a playground, which is its own kind of workout. It’s easy to use, but there are a couple of things to know so you can get the most out of it.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy