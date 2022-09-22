Read full article on original website
KULR8
Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
Billings subdivision fights commercial construction
A petition has made it's way through the Cedar Park subdivision. 115 people have signed the document, which will be presented to the City Council on Monday.
rmef.org
Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk
Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
KULR8
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Construction on major Billings intersection causing backups
The project at 24th and Central cost around $700,000 and "has been in the works for years," according to city Engineer Mac Fogelsong.
KULR8
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
Billings police investigating shooting near Rims
Police received a report of three men involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, according to a tweet from Billings police.
