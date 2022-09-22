ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk

Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
