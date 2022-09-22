Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
A seismic change has taken place at the Supreme Court – but it's not clear if the shift is about principle or party
In the summer of 2022, the U.S. witnessed a dramatic change in how the majority of Supreme Court justices understand the Constitution. At the end of a single term, the court rejected the long-standing constitutional right to abortion, expanded gun rights and ruled that religion can have a bigger role in public institutions. These outcomes reflect a seismic shift in U.S. law and policy, but scholars of the court dispute what kind of change it was, exactly – a principled or partisan one. As a close observer of constitutional politics, I believe this is an important debate with deep...
SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book
The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund's “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump. "It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened,” Sund said in a statement released Monday by Blackstone Publishing.Sund resigned under pressure soon after Jan. 6 and testified the following month that he hadn't seen an FBI field report warning of potential violence....
