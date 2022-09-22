Read full article on original website
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
"Operation Hot Shot" Closes 25 Warrants
(Hub City Times) -The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
One Dead in Marathon County Crash
TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Officers say it happened along County Road C, west of the intersection with County Road S, at around 9:15 PM. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to roll several times.
WSAW
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
Hit-and-run crash leads to 6th OWI charge for Wausau man
A 38-year-old Wausau man is facing his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, a felony, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash. Police responded at about 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20 to 2235 Grand Ave. for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a business owner reported a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.
After latest arrest, Wausau father accused in son’s overdose death reaches plea deal
A Wausau father accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs to his son and girlfriend has reached a plea agreement on homicide charges, weeks after he was found unresponsive in his home and brought to jail on bail jumping charges. Roderick H. Schultz, of Wausau, was formally charged July...
Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties
WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death
A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County court yesterday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A judge set 41-year-old John Lahti’s bond at $500,000, the harshest bond allowable for that charge. Police say Lahti...
Intoxicated Eau Claire man drives into police car, house
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man is in custody after officers say he rammed a police car in Lake Hallie. The Lake Hallie Police Department was called around six last night for an unknown man inside a home. At the scene, an officer found 53-year-old James Tyler in a car in the driveway.
$1M cash bond set for Altoona homicide suspect
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in an Altoona homicide investigation has appeared in court and is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared in Eau Claire County court yesterday afternoon via zoom. Clark and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are...
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
A fundraising effort is underway to support the family of a child killed Sept. 17 when the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. The fundraiser was launched by a coworker of Tom Skaar, the child’s father. “Tom is a compassionate nurse that...
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
Names released in fatal weekend crash
Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
Everest Metro Police log for Sept. 16-22, 2022
Everest Metro Police responded to the following incidents between Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to public records:
Eau Claire homicide victim identified
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
Annual suicide prevention walk returns to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made their way to Marathon Park in Wausau on Saturday to participate in the 14th annual suicide and mental health awareness walk. According to the CDC, suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. Prevent Suicide Marathon County chair, Debi Trader says its important to raise awareness about suicide.
