The Alabama Anaconda Is In Mid-Season Form, No One Can Score On The Crimson Tide Defense
The Alabama Crimson Tide handled its business in the SEC opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. The Tide was in full control from start to finish claiming victory 55-3. While the offense dominated to a tune of 628 yards it was the Alabama defense continuing to prove is...
Nick Saban Says Now’s The Time To Show Improvement Entering SEC Play
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open SEC play on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 3-0, having defeated Utah State, Texas and Louisiana-Monroe in non-conference play. Alabama head coach Nick Saban emphasized before the game with Chris Stewart the...
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room
The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Bryce Young Putting on a Clinic in the First Half Against Vandy
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-3 at the half as Bryce Young has thrown for 316 yards on 20-29 passing. This is Young's first 300 yard passing game of the season and the 11th of his career. Young has spread the wealth around as he has found...
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Marlon Humphrey Shows Off The Crimson Care Packages
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads all colleges with 58 players on NFL rosters in 2022. The Tide has been running the premiere program in college football since head coach Nick Saban was hired in 2007. The Alabama football program is a family, from the moment a player signs his Letter...
The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic LPGA Qualifier Tournament Set for Monday
A tournament qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association EPSON Tour will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday and run through October 2. The inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be hosted at PARA's Ol' Colony Golf Complex and is the one of 20 venues for the EPSON Tour in 2022.
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
Alabama: 12 Items You Should Only Buy At Dollar General Stores
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
