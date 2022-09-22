Read full article on original website
Related
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
KCRG.com
Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15. The owner told TV9 he’s closing the restaurant for medical reasons, but he said if he can sell the restaurant to a new owner, it can remain open. Otherwise, the restaurant will have to close next month.
KCJJ
City of Iowa City seeking property owners to allow deer bow hunting on their land
With the City of Iowa City’s 2022-23 deer bow hunt program underway, city officials are still seeking private property owners interested in allowing approved hunters on their land. Hunter applications are also still being accepted. Participation in the bow hunt is only allowed on private property when conducted by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Marion Business Serves Up Some Sweet Treats To Tenacious D
When rock stars come to town for a show, they get the rock star treatment. Tenacious D, the rock band made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Glass, played the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids last night. I don't have access to their tour rider, but apparently, the two are big cheesecake fans and demanded some of the best in the area. A Marion business was more than happy to help out!
KCRG.com
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
wsspaper.com
Top five ice cream places to try before winter
Summer’s almost come to an end, which means the peak time to enjoy a frozen treat is dwindling. If you’re looking for spots to find the best ice cream before summer’s over, these are the places for you. We visited some local shops that were recommended by West High students and came up with the top 5 best ice cream places in the Iowa City area.
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0