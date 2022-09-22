ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens

Software company MicroStrategy, founded by bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, is still purchasing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired the 301 BTC at an average price of $19,851 between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 and spent around $6 million on its purchase.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Users#Nft#Atletico Madrid#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Stepn#Bnb Chain#Whalefin#Social Fi#Asics#Ethereum#Spanish
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

MoneyGram, e& International Expand Mobile Money Partnership

MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and e& international from e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of the world's leading technology and investment conglomerates, announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. The expansion enables e& international's large and fast-growing customer base of nearly...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Associated Press

FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
International Business Times

Coinbase CEO Says Going Public Helped The Exchange Raise Money Quickly

Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer of Coinbase, has sat down with Ryan Selkis, the co-founder of crypto market intelligence products provider Messari, to talk about the exchange's potential, as well as its significance in the industry. The two had a chat at the Mainnet 2022 crypto conference, which was held...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO

The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars

In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
MARKETS
kitco.com

World Economic Forum launches a new Crypto Sustainability Coalition

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Switzerland-based non-government organization revealed the new coalition on Wednesday, outlining that it will include 30 partners within...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market

The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments

It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy