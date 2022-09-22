Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
International Business Times
MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens
Software company MicroStrategy, founded by bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, is still purchasing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired the 301 BTC at an average price of $19,851 between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 and spent around $6 million on its purchase.
CoinTelegraph
Wintermute suffers $160M attack, Kraken CEO departs and US bill aims to ban algo stablecoins: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 18-24
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. After more than...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
NEWSBTC
These Are Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Potentially Make You Rich – BNB Chain, Moshnake And Ripple
Many new cryptocurrencies emerge daily making it hard for future token holders to make a decision on what they want to invest in. Here are three coins you want to look into before your next investment. Will Moshnake Bring Back One Of The Most Iconic Games?. Are you looking to...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
thefastmode.com
MoneyGram, e& International Expand Mobile Money Partnership
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and e& international from e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of the world's leading technology and investment conglomerates, announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. The expansion enables e& international's large and fast-growing customer base of nearly...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
International Business Times
Coinbase CEO Says Going Public Helped The Exchange Raise Money Quickly
Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer of Coinbase, has sat down with Ryan Selkis, the co-founder of crypto market intelligence products provider Messari, to talk about the exchange's potential, as well as its significance in the industry. The two had a chat at the Mainnet 2022 crypto conference, which was held...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
NEWSBTC
Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars
In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Expects Zcash And Dogecoin To Adopt The Environment-Friendly PoS
Buterin expects Zcash and Dogecoin to adopt the sustainable PoS consensus. After the successful merge upgrade, Buterin shared additional details about the upcoming Ethereum “surge” phase. After the successful deployment of the Ethereum merge upgrade on September 15, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin expects Zcash and Dogecoin to transition...
kitco.com
World Economic Forum launches a new Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Switzerland-based non-government organization revealed the new coalition on Wednesday, outlining that it will include 30 partners within...
bitcoinist.com
BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market
The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
Shrugging off crypto winter, Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz calls inaugural NFT launch ‘building for the future’
CEO of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz said he is bullish on NFTs as the company launches its inaugural collection. Despite a prolonged crypto winter, Galaxy Digital and its CEO Mike Novogratz remain bullish—and they’re ready to tell the world about the company’s first NFTs. The 3,210 digital...
Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments
It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
