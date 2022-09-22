Read full article on original website
The Kwarteng plan puts at risk the very poorest people in the UK – and growth
Friday, the day of Kwasi Kwarteng’s “fiscal event”, was a day for the economic and financial history books, a day of eye-popping one-day moves in UK financial assets that should be of interest to more than traders, economists and economic historians. If sustained, the depreciation of the currency and the surge in sovereign borrowing costs will have important broad-based implications for the economic outlook. And once again, it is the most vulnerable segments of the population who are most at risk.
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
