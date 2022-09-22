Read full article on original website
Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video
If you’re anything like me, traditional or western country and southern rock are closely mixed in your listening preferences. In other words, if you grew up listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Jones back-to-back then The Steel Woods are the band for you. And today, we’re taking it back to 2017 and one of my all-time favorite songs from this group is “Straw In The Wind,” with its old western sound and its suspenseful narrative style. The story takes the […] The post Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stereogum
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
Stereogum
Watch Blood Orange’s Elegantly Moody Fallon Performance
In recent years, Devonté Hynes, otherwise known as Blood Orange, has been doing a whole lot of soundtrack work, and he also just opened Harry Styles’ 15-night run at Madison Square Garden. Last week, Hynes released the new Blood Orange EP Four Songs. Last night, Jimmy Fallon, a man who should really rethink his whole beard situation, welcomed Blood Orange onto The Tonight Show, and he performed one of those four songs.
Stereogum
Watch The Mars Volta Reunite For First Show In A Decade
The Mars Volta have fully returned. Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López founded the Texan prog-rock band in 2001, after the demise of their other band At The Drive-In, and they spent a decade-plus expanding the outer reaches of the sounds that they could make together. But then the Mars Volta went dormant for a decade, as Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López got busy with other projects, like the At The Drive-In reunion. After a big tease earlier this year, though, the Mars Volta came back last week with a new self-titled LP, their first album since 2012’s Noctourniquet. The Mars Volta also announced a tour, and that tour kicked off last night.
Stereogum
R.A.P. Ferreira – “Mythsysizer Instinct” (Feat. Hemlock Ernst)
R.A.P. Ferreira, the indie-rap veteran who used to use the name Milo, has his own ideas of how he wants to conduct his career, and he’s been doing it in ways that have refreshingly little to do with anyone’s expectations. After moving in a kind of beat-poetry direction on his 2021 album bob’s son: R.A.P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, Ferreira is getting back to the dense but rhythmically focused form of rap that he perfected years ago. Last month, Ferreira came out with the excellent one-off single “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take).” Today, he’s announced a new album, and he’s released a great new track.
Stereogum
SpiritWorld – “Deathwestern”
In the prime pandemic time of 2020, Las Vegas musician Stu Folsom put together a metallic hardcore band called SpiritWorld and released the hellacious debut album Pagan Rhythms. That album alone was enough to get attention; SpiritWorld’s whole sound is a theatrical riff-rumble attack, and the LP is a concept album about Satan coming to earth to destroy humanity. Since then, SpiritWorld have gotten more chances to show the world what they can do. They jumped on some dates of the recent Creeping Death/200 Stab Wounds tour, for instance and it turns out that these motherfuckers wear black suits and cowboy hats when they play live. That’s fucking cool! Today, SpiritWorld have announced their sophomore album, and it seems fucking cool, too.
Stereogum
Homeboy Sandman – “Satellite”
The Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has been busy lately. Earlier this year, he released There In Spirit, an EP that he recorded with producer Illingsworth. Then, Sandman revived Lice, his collaborative project with Aesop Rock; their three EPs are now on streaming services. And today, Sandman has announced a new album called Still Champion, which is produced entirely by the Denver-born and New York-based rapper and producer Deca.
Stereogum
After 21 Years, Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien Did “Rock The House” Live Together For The First Time
Finally, someone let Del The Funky Homosapien out of his cage. In 2001, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project released their self-titled debut album. Two of that LP’s tracks had guest verses from the loopy Bay Area indie-rap hero Del The Funky Homosapien. One of those singles was “Clint Eastwood,” which was Gorillaz’ debut single and which was a top-five hit in the UK. Over the years, Del has performed that song with Gorillaz a bunch of times. But until earlier this week, Del had never performed “Rock The House,” his other Gorillaz collab, with the group. On Wednesday night, that changed.
Stereogum
Kaleidoscope Dream
Frank Ocean and the Weeknd came from the internet. Miguel came from the radio. As such, among the artful R&B stars who were lapping up critical acclaim in 2012 (lumped together in a goofy subgenre that started as a tossed-off Twitter joke), Miguel was at a distinct clout disadvantage. Never mind that those other guys were very much part of the corporate machine; Ocean was writing songs for Justin Bieber before he linked up with Odd Future, and Abel Tesfaye was all over Drake’s Take Care. Miguel was the guy on the airwaves singing lines like “If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band,” projecting a tireless-entertainer energy that felt out of step with the era of blog-borne mystique. Releasing a series of EPs called Art Dealer Chic only kind of counterbalanced the guy’s borderline-tryhard charm offensive. But Miguel Pimentel didn’t need manufactured prestige to make a masterpiece. He had talent and vision and songs.
Stereogum
The No Ones – “All The Stupid Days”
The No Ones — a self-described bi-continental team of collaborators comprising members of I Was A King, the Minus 5, and R.E.M. — released their debut album via Yep Roc in 2020; it was called The Great Lost No Ones Album. The collaborators (Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen, and Frode Stromstad) have now circled back with their first release since their debut. It’s a rollicking and guitar-heavy number titled “All The Stupid Days.” Check that out below via BandCamp.
Stereogum
Armani Caesar – “Paula Deen” (Feat. Westside Gunn)
Two years after she released her rock-solid Griselda Records album The Liz, the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar is getting ready to follow it with The Liz 2. The new project was supposed to be out by now, but it got pushed back until next month. Still, The Liz 2 is shaping up nicely.
Stereogum
Stevie Nicks – “For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield Cover)
Stevie Nicks has been on the road performing this summer, at both festivals and shows of her own, and she’s been covering Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” Today, Nicks is releasing a studio version of that cover, her first new material since she put out the single “Show Me The Way” back in 2020.
Stereogum
Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Play New Single “Beguiled” On The Tonight Show
Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced that they had a new album on the way called ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts coming in April 2023. ATUM comprises 33 songs and is the long-teased sequel to previous long-form efforts Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/The Machines Of God (2000). Along with the new album news, Billy Corgan & Co. also released a chugging lead single called “Beguiled,” which the Pumpkins performed last night on Fallon.
Stereogum
Fred Again.. – “Bleu (Better With Time)”
Next month, UK production wizard Fred again… will release the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out October 28, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) expands on Fred’s predilection for building tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio from Instagram, and bits taken from songs sounds he hears in his “actual life” (thus the project’s name). We’ve already heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” which samples vocals from 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have,” and now Fred has shared the airy and pleasantly distorted track “Bleu (better with time).”
Stereogum
Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot” With Richard Patrick And Other Former NIN Members
Nine Inch Nails performed at the Blossom Music Center right outside of Cleveland on Saturday night, the day after Trent Reznor got together with a whole lot of Nine Inch Nails members past and present for a livestreamed chat at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Those members stuck...
Stereogum
Watch Metallica Bring Out Mickey Guyton, Mariah Carey Bring Out Jadakiss & Styles P At Global Citizen Festival
The Global Citizen Festival took place in New York City yesterday, and both Metallica and Mariah Carey performed at it. During their set, Metallica brought out country singer Mickey Guyton to sing “Nothing Else Matters,” which she covered on last year’s massive Metallica Blacklist tribute compilation. And...
Stereogum
Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Tribute Album, Share Courney Barnett’s “Words And Guitar”
Back in 1997, the great American rock band Sleater-Kinney released Dig Me Out, which might be their best-loved album. (I can’t, in good conscience, say that Dig Me Out is Sleater-Kinney’s masterpiece. That band’s got like five masterpieces.) Earlier this year, the band announced plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dig Me Out with a new all-star tribute record, with different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, more — covering the songs from that classic. Today, we get all the details.
Stereogum
Givēon – “Time”
Givēon has a new song, “Time,” that’s featured in the end credits for the upcoming David O. Russell movie Amsterdam. The movie’s not out for a couple more weeks, but today Givēon has shared “Time,” which was co-written by Drake, who the Long Beach R&B singer has worked with in the past.
Stereogum
Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App
Last we heard from Aphex Twin, Richard D. James released six songs on SoundCloud in 2020. Those followed 2014’s excellent comeback effort SYRO. Today, Warp Records has announced a new, free sound design software called “Samplebrain,” designed by Aphex Twin and fellow UK artist Dave Griffiths. On...
Stereogum
YG – “Maniac”
All year, the Compton rap great YG has been releasing one-off singles like “Toxic” and the J. Cole/Moneybagg Yo collab “Scared Money.” It’s all been leading up to next week, when YG will release his new album I Got Issues. A couple of days ago, YG shared the new album’s tracklist, which includes appearances from peers like Nas, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Mozzy, and H.E.R. Today, YG has dropped another early single.
