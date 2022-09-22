Frank Ocean and the Weeknd came from the internet. Miguel came from the radio. As such, among the artful R&B stars who were lapping up critical acclaim in 2012 (lumped together in a goofy subgenre that started as a tossed-off Twitter joke), Miguel was at a distinct clout disadvantage. Never mind that those other guys were very much part of the corporate machine; Ocean was writing songs for Justin Bieber before he linked up with Odd Future, and Abel Tesfaye was all over Drake’s Take Care. Miguel was the guy on the airwaves singing lines like “If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band,” projecting a tireless-entertainer energy that felt out of step with the era of blog-borne mystique. Releasing a series of EPs called Art Dealer Chic only kind of counterbalanced the guy’s borderline-tryhard charm offensive. But Miguel Pimentel didn’t need manufactured prestige to make a masterpiece. He had talent and vision and songs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO