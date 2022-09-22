Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
The Alabama Anaconda Is In Mid-Season Form, No One Can Score On The Crimson Tide Defense
The Alabama Crimson Tide handled its business in the SEC opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. The Tide was in full control from start to finish claiming victory 55-3. While the offense dominated to a tune of 628 yards it was the Alabama defense continuing to prove is...
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room
The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win
Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play
Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic LPGA Qualifier Tournament Set for Monday
A tournament qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association EPSON Tour will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday and run through October 2. The inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be hosted at PARA's Ol' Colony Golf Complex and is the one of 20 venues for the EPSON Tour in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0