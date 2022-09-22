ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room

The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win

Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play

Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
GORDO, AL
95.3 The Bear

Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
95.3 The Bear

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
95.3 The Bear

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Community Policy