Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
KCBD
Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning. The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser. The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church...
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition
Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23
Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
Stabbing at Lubbock grocery store parking lot, 1 seriously injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday in the parking lot of H-E-B.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
The Most Frightening & Fun Fall Festivities on the South Plains
With the official start to Fall starting tomorrow, it only seems fitting to highlight some of our regions best festivities! Check out all the fun for both kids and adults alike!. 1. At’l Do Farms. When: Now through November 5th. What to Expect: There is nothing like fun on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure
A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Halloween Havoc Show Is a Lubbock Treat
You should probably start making those Halloween plans now. Halloween just makes everything better. Haunted houses and corn mazes are great, but it's also awesome when the things you do get that little Halloween Pumpkin Spice on top. With that in mind, how about a Halloween event put on by and featuring locals?
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash occurred on 43rd Street and Boston Avenue [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0