Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning. The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser. The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition

Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23

Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips

My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever

The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure

A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Halloween Havoc Show Is a Lubbock Treat

You should probably start making those Halloween plans now. Halloween just makes everything better. Haunted houses and corn mazes are great, but it's also awesome when the things you do get that little Halloween Pumpkin Spice on top. With that in mind, how about a Halloween event put on by and featuring locals?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?

You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

