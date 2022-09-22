Read full article on original website
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
SpiritWorld – “Deathwestern”
In the prime pandemic time of 2020, Las Vegas musician Stu Folsom put together a metallic hardcore band called SpiritWorld and released the hellacious debut album Pagan Rhythms. That album alone was enough to get attention; SpiritWorld’s whole sound is a theatrical riff-rumble attack, and the LP is a concept album about Satan coming to earth to destroy humanity. Since then, SpiritWorld have gotten more chances to show the world what they can do. They jumped on some dates of the recent Creeping Death/200 Stab Wounds tour, for instance and it turns out that these motherfuckers wear black suits and cowboy hats when they play live. That’s fucking cool! Today, SpiritWorld have announced their sophomore album, and it seems fucking cool, too.
Kaleidoscope Dream
Frank Ocean and the Weeknd came from the internet. Miguel came from the radio. As such, among the artful R&B stars who were lapping up critical acclaim in 2012 (lumped together in a goofy subgenre that started as a tossed-off Twitter joke), Miguel was at a distinct clout disadvantage. Never mind that those other guys were very much part of the corporate machine; Ocean was writing songs for Justin Bieber before he linked up with Odd Future, and Abel Tesfaye was all over Drake’s Take Care. Miguel was the guy on the airwaves singing lines like “If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band,” projecting a tireless-entertainer energy that felt out of step with the era of blog-borne mystique. Releasing a series of EPs called Art Dealer Chic only kind of counterbalanced the guy’s borderline-tryhard charm offensive. But Miguel Pimentel didn’t need manufactured prestige to make a masterpiece. He had talent and vision and songs.
Fred Again.. – “Bleu (Better With Time)”
Next month, UK production wizard Fred again… will release the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out October 28, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) expands on Fred’s predilection for building tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio from Instagram, and bits taken from songs sounds he hears in his “actual life” (thus the project’s name). We’ve already heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” which samples vocals from 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have,” and now Fred has shared the airy and pleasantly distorted track “Bleu (better with time).”
Givēon – “Time”
Givēon has a new song, “Time,” that’s featured in the end credits for the upcoming David O. Russell movie Amsterdam. The movie’s not out for a couple more weeks, but today Givēon has shared “Time,” which was co-written by Drake, who the Long Beach R&B singer has worked with in the past.
Watch Gorillaz & Beck Debut New Song “Possession Island”
Gorillaz performed at the Forum in Los Angeles last night and brought out a giant slew of special guests including Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del The Funky Homosapien, De La Soul, and Beck. When Beck came onstage, the whole crew premiered a new collab called “Possession Island,” which is set to appear on the forthcoming LP Cracker Island, coming in February 2023. Beck and Gorillaz also broke out their 2020 song “The Valley Of The Pagans” from Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.
Livestream The 2022 Global Citizen Festival Featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival goes down today in New York’s Central Park. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, today’s fest is hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and features performances by Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. Likewise, another Global Citizen Festival will take place today at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS performing. If you’re not in either of those places, you can always livestream the performances beginning around 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Watch below, or get more livestream info here.
Stream Excide’s Satisfying, Energetic Debut Album Deliberate Revolver
Early in 2020, the young hardcore band Excide, whose members come from both North and South Carolina, released an excellent debut album called Two Of A Kind. That EP had the misfortune to arrive just a couple of months before the pandemic, so Excide didn’t really catch a whole lot of momentum from it. But Excide hung on, and they’ve just now come out with their full-length debut Deliberate Revolver. It kicks ass, and if there’s any justice in the world, it’ll bring Excide the attention that they deserve.
Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Play New Single “Beguiled” On The Tonight Show
Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced that they had a new album on the way called ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts coming in April 2023. ATUM comprises 33 songs and is the long-teased sequel to previous long-form efforts Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/The Machines Of God (2000). Along with the new album news, Billy Corgan & Co. also released a chugging lead single called “Beguiled,” which the Pumpkins performed last night on Fallon.
House of the Dragon: Emily Carey reacts as Olivia Cooke takes over Alicent Hightower role in episode 6
Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted...
Watch Blood Orange’s Elegantly Moody Fallon Performance
In recent years, Devonté Hynes, otherwise known as Blood Orange, has been doing a whole lot of soundtrack work, and he also just opened Harry Styles’ 15-night run at Madison Square Garden. Last week, Hynes released the new Blood Orange EP Four Songs. Last night, Jimmy Fallon, a man who should really rethink his whole beard situation, welcomed Blood Orange onto The Tonight Show, and he performed one of those four songs.
Armani Caesar – “Paula Deen” (Feat. Westside Gunn)
Two years after she released her rock-solid Griselda Records album The Liz, the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar is getting ready to follow it with The Liz 2. The new project was supposed to be out by now, but it got pushed back until next month. Still, The Liz 2 is shaping up nicely.
YG – “Maniac”
All year, the Compton rap great YG has been releasing one-off singles like “Toxic” and the J. Cole/Moneybagg Yo collab “Scared Money.” It’s all been leading up to next week, when YG will release his new album I Got Issues. A couple of days ago, YG shared the new album’s tracklist, which includes appearances from peers like Nas, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Mozzy, and H.E.R. Today, YG has dropped another early single.
GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Video Is A Beautiful Thing
Right now, the Memphis rapper GloRilla is going through a wild, dizzy come-up. Earlier this year, she released “FNF (Let’s Go),” an underground smash that went viral and crossed over to the Hot 100. That success won GloRilla a deal with hometown rap king Yo Gotti’s CMG label, and she made her debut for that label when she released her song “Tomorrow” a couple of months ago. (Since then, GloRilla and Gotti came out with their collaboration “Blessed.”) Today, Glorilla has a new version of “Tomorrow” with her spiritual and stylistic peer Cardi B, and its video will brighten your day the fuck up.
After 21 Years, Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien Did “Rock The House” Live Together For The First Time
Finally, someone let Del The Funky Homosapien out of his cage. In 2001, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project released their self-titled debut album. Two of that LP’s tracks had guest verses from the loopy Bay Area indie-rap hero Del The Funky Homosapien. One of those singles was “Clint Eastwood,” which was Gorillaz’ debut single and which was a top-five hit in the UK. Over the years, Del has performed that song with Gorillaz a bunch of times. But until earlier this week, Del had never performed “Rock The House,” his other Gorillaz collab, with the group. On Wednesday night, that changed.
Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App
Last we heard from Aphex Twin, Richard D. James released six songs on SoundCloud in 2020. Those followed 2014’s excellent comeback effort SYRO. Today, Warp Records has announced a new, free sound design software called “Samplebrain,” designed by Aphex Twin and fellow UK artist Dave Griffiths. On...
Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears For FIFA World Cup Qatar Anthem
Lil Baby is playing the game — not soccer but the other game. The Atlanta rap star has never been allergic to corporate sponsorships; last year, for instance, he had the best song on the soundtrack to the cinematic atrocity Space Jam: A New Legacy. Next month, Baby will release his new album It’s Only Me, and he just came out with the single “Detox” a few weeks ago. But Baby’s new song has nothing to do with his album rollout. Instead, he’s got one of the official anthems for this year’s World Cup in Qatar — a whole different kind of atrocity.
Rihanna Confirmed As 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer
Rihanna will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Her management company Roc Nation confirmed the news through a statement, as Variety notes. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z...
Stevie Nicks – “For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield Cover)
Stevie Nicks has been on the road performing this summer, at both festivals and shows of her own, and she’s been covering Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” Today, Nicks is releasing a studio version of that cover, her first new material since she put out the single “Show Me The Way” back in 2020.
