Parke County, IN

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret

Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Indiana is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located

It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Feast of the Hunter's Moon taking place next weekend

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Next weekend is your a chance to step back in time at the Feast of the Hunter's Moon. The re-enactment takes place at Fort Ouiatenon, the Feast is held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River. It re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s. The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances, and fashion shows.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Fall lawn and landscape maintenance

INDIANAPOLIS — The window is closing for fall lawn seeding, but that doesn't mean you are done with yard care until next spring. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden ran through a fall lawn and landscape to-do list on 13Sunrise, and fertilizing your lawn is at the top.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos

At first glance, this house and what it has inside seem a little ridiculous. But, I can totally get the vibe that this house is giving. If I had a dream house that had enough room for my hobbies and passions, I would have a big black box theater and a state-of-the-art radio/podcast studio. To me, that would be my dream home. If it was in the mountains, that would be seen better.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

This Indiana beer festival is a giant corn maze

Grab a beer and weave your way through a corn maze at a festival in Indiana next weekend. (In the player above, check out the "haunted" corn maze in Kentucky) The Corn Maze Beer Fest will take over an 8-acre corn maze behind 450 North Brewing Company. The fest will...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

5 Indiana natural landmarks make Top 250 national survey

(WANE) — Five Indiana natural landmarks made a recent list of the top 250 most popular natural landmarks across the country. A list from Aqua Expeditions had the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park as the most popular Indiana natural landmark, placing 135th on the list. Indiana’s other four landmarks...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Train Takes You to a Pumpkin Patch So You Can Pick Out the Perfect Pumpkin

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas time, it's fall! Fall officially started on September 22nd, and the weather to kick off fall has so far, not disappointed! I think the reason so many enjoy the fall season so much, is because the hot sweaty weather of summertime is on the out, and fall comes with so many fun festivities. You can enjoy Halloween-themed events, haunted houses, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and so much more. It's truly the best season. If you enjoy pumpkin patches, there's one fall event that involves a train ride and picking out the perfect pumpkin.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
