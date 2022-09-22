ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Gadget Flow

Hasselblad X2D 100C medium-format mirrorless digital camera body has a 100 MP CMOS sensor

Meet a new flagship digital camera body, the Hasselblad X2D 100C. Boasting a Scandinavian design, it also has a 100-megapixel CMOS sensor. Additionally, it has 5-axis 7-stop in-body image stabilization that ensures every shot is as crisp as you want. Moreover, with phase detection autofocus, this lightweight camera photographs even quick moments with superb clarity. Plus, with the 1-terabyte built-in SSD, it has a write speed of up to 2,370 MB/s and a read speed of up to 2,850 MB/s. Its compact leaf shutter synchronizes flash, and each metal lens has a focus ring and lens control ring. Push and pull the focus ring to switch from AF to MF mode. Finally, customize the control ring with your preferred functions.
dronedj.com

DJI OM 6 gimbal arrives with improved subject tracking, quick-launch feature for iPhone

DJI has unveiled the new OM 6 smartphone stabilizer with improved ergonomics and compatibility with larger phones including the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite featuring improvements such as enhanced subject tracking and a side wheel that lets you zoom in and out of the frame with buttery smoothness, the latest addition to the popular Osmo Mobile series refrains from making any tall claims about its worth. Instead, it says it will simply help you unlock the full potential of the camera that you carry with you every day.
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Photofocus

Save up to $300 with the latest Panasonic LUMIX camera deals!

Time to get a new camera? Micro Four Thirds cameras remain popular and recommended for those who require both performance and portability. And when it comes to this format, Panasonic continues to be an esteemed brand. Whether you’re looking for a new daily driver or a spare, you have plenty of options with the latest Panasonic LUMIX camera deals!
Cult of Mac

AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version

AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
Cult of Mac

9 things you probably didn’t know about Apple Watch Ultra

The big and rugged Apple Watch Ultra is a very different beast than the “normal” Apple smartwatches that came before it. With so many new features, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. But over the past couple of weeks, I have discovered nine...
TechRadar

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide review

A delightfully simple way to turn your smartphone snaps into analogue photos using Fujifilm's largest instant film format. The Instax Link Wide is a fun alternative to a dedicated instant camera, being far more portable and customisable via its dedicated app. It's our new favorite instant printer. Two-minute review. Fujifilm...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $50 Off

The GoPro HERO11 just came out, and while the new action camera is priced well at $499.99 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Best Buy deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $50 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for just $349.99. That’s the cheapest price for the GoPro we’re seeing online. The HERO9 Black checks of all the boxes you’d want from a modern action camera. The waterproof portable...
Fstoppers

You Don’t Always Need a Camera Bag

Like most photographers, I own more than one camera bag. There is my main bag, my video gear bag, my small kit bag, my rolling bag for airplane travel, and that one, never-been-used, just sitting in the back of the closet, camera bag of unknown origin. An online search for...
Elite Daily

Customize Your iPhone Lock Screen Even Further With These Widgets

How many Lock Screens have you created for your iPhone since the new iOS 16 came out? If you’re only rocking one, you might want to get in on all the customizations that are available, especially the widgets. Widgetsmith is your go-to when it comes to making a Lock Screen and Home Screen that are perfectly fit to your needs and personality — we’re talking aesthetics, baby. ICYDK, it’s an app that lets you customize your Home and Lock Screens with an extensive widget selection to choose from. It expands your options from the iPhone basics that will make your lock screen one-of-a-kind. Here’s how to use Widgetsmith to add widgets to your iPhone Lock Screen.
Space.com

Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone

Most drones can only shoot photos in landscape format, but by shooting vertical panoramic images you can capture and create high-resolution portrait format images with ease. Challenges are made to be overcome, and drones are far from being immune. The most testing of these, arguably, is that most drones are unable to take portrait photos – they can only capture landscape format images. But it’s not the end of the world because our drone portrait photography guide will show you a simple way around the problem.
Cult of Mac

Delve into adventure in Shovel Knight Dig on Apple Arcade

Fans of classic arcade games should enjoy Shovel Knight Dig, a retro adventure game that launched Friday. Players guide a hero down deep into the earth to fight monsters and win treasure with the aid of his trusty Shovel Blade. The latest offering from Yacht Club Games debuted Friday on...
