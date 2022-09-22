Read full article on original website
Hasselblad X2D 100C medium-format mirrorless digital camera body has a 100 MP CMOS sensor
Meet a new flagship digital camera body, the Hasselblad X2D 100C. Boasting a Scandinavian design, it also has a 100-megapixel CMOS sensor. Additionally, it has 5-axis 7-stop in-body image stabilization that ensures every shot is as crisp as you want. Moreover, with phase detection autofocus, this lightweight camera photographs even quick moments with superb clarity. Plus, with the 1-terabyte built-in SSD, it has a write speed of up to 2,370 MB/s and a read speed of up to 2,850 MB/s. Its compact leaf shutter synchronizes flash, and each metal lens has a focus ring and lens control ring. Push and pull the focus ring to switch from AF to MF mode. Finally, customize the control ring with your preferred functions.
Samsung could remove all physical buttons from its Samsung Galaxy S series
Smartphone design has become a little stale lately. No wonder the the Nothing Phone (1) gained so much attention when it launched - the current cookie-cutter style design (i.e. a candy bar slab of glass and metal with a selfie camera cutout) is becoming ever more dated and commonplace. However,...
Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review
Apple's most expensive iPhone gets more megapixels and a better selfie camera, but can the iPhone 14 Pro Max justify that price?
DJI OM 6 gimbal arrives with improved subject tracking, quick-launch feature for iPhone
DJI has unveiled the new OM 6 smartphone stabilizer with improved ergonomics and compatibility with larger phones including the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite featuring improvements such as enhanced subject tracking and a side wheel that lets you zoom in and out of the frame with buttery smoothness, the latest addition to the popular Osmo Mobile series refrains from making any tall claims about its worth. Instead, it says it will simply help you unlock the full potential of the camera that you carry with you every day.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
How to use your smartphone camera for more than just pictures
Your smartphone camera can do more than just take pictures!
Save up to $300 with the latest Panasonic LUMIX camera deals!
Time to get a new camera? Micro Four Thirds cameras remain popular and recommended for those who require both performance and portability. And when it comes to this format, Panasonic continues to be an esteemed brand. Whether you’re looking for a new daily driver or a spare, you have plenty of options with the latest Panasonic LUMIX camera deals!
AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version
AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
Extend your MacBook’s screen with over half off this portable 4K touchscreen
Your MacBook makes for a great, portable work machine, but all laptops come with inherent downsides. For one, their screens are nowhere near as wide as a desktop display. A portable monitor could fix that, and this 4K touchscreen extension by Desklab might fit the bill for you. It’s on...
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Your smartphone camera has great hidden features—here’s how to find them
Jeff Carlson/Popular PhotographyWhether you're shooting Android or iPhone, here's how to get the most out of your device's built-in camera app.
9 things you probably didn’t know about Apple Watch Ultra
The big and rugged Apple Watch Ultra is a very different beast than the “normal” Apple smartwatches that came before it. With so many new features, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. But over the past couple of weeks, I have discovered nine...
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide review
A delightfully simple way to turn your smartphone snaps into analogue photos using Fujifilm's largest instant film format. The Instax Link Wide is a fun alternative to a dedicated instant camera, being far more portable and customisable via its dedicated app. It's our new favorite instant printer. Two-minute review. Fujifilm...
RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $50 Off
The GoPro HERO11 just came out, and while the new action camera is priced well at $499.99 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Best Buy deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $50 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for just $349.99. That’s the cheapest price for the GoPro we’re seeing online. The HERO9 Black checks of all the boxes you’d want from a modern action camera. The waterproof portable...
You Don’t Always Need a Camera Bag
Like most photographers, I own more than one camera bag. There is my main bag, my video gear bag, my small kit bag, my rolling bag for airplane travel, and that one, never-been-used, just sitting in the back of the closet, camera bag of unknown origin. An online search for...
This Little Cube Covers All Your Smartphone Needs on the Go
WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile solution.
Customize Your iPhone Lock Screen Even Further With These Widgets
How many Lock Screens have you created for your iPhone since the new iOS 16 came out? If you’re only rocking one, you might want to get in on all the customizations that are available, especially the widgets. Widgetsmith is your go-to when it comes to making a Lock Screen and Home Screen that are perfectly fit to your needs and personality — we’re talking aesthetics, baby. ICYDK, it’s an app that lets you customize your Home and Lock Screens with an extensive widget selection to choose from. It expands your options from the iPhone basics that will make your lock screen one-of-a-kind. Here’s how to use Widgetsmith to add widgets to your iPhone Lock Screen.
Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone
Most drones can only shoot photos in landscape format, but by shooting vertical panoramic images you can capture and create high-resolution portrait format images with ease. Challenges are made to be overcome, and drones are far from being immune. The most testing of these, arguably, is that most drones are unable to take portrait photos – they can only capture landscape format images. But it’s not the end of the world because our drone portrait photography guide will show you a simple way around the problem.
Samsung invents the dual under-display camera smartphone for potentially improved Face Unlock purposes
Apple may have only just progressed to Dynamic Island-enabled iPhones; however, the OEM is also already rumored to look beyond that to future flagships with truly edge-to-edge displays thanks to the rise of UDC. Now, Samsung may be even slightly ahead of the Cupertino giant, with double the number of cameras in question.
Delve into adventure in Shovel Knight Dig on Apple Arcade
Fans of classic arcade games should enjoy Shovel Knight Dig, a retro adventure game that launched Friday. Players guide a hero down deep into the earth to fight monsters and win treasure with the aid of his trusty Shovel Blade. The latest offering from Yacht Club Games debuted Friday on...
