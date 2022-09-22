Read full article on original website
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 opener against Baylor have been announced. The Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, next Saturday. The game will air on FOX.
Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, as the Cyclones fell to the Baylor Bears at home, 31-24. After a game that felt like it had just about everything, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media. On the early plays (penalties) in the first...
