EXCLUSIVE: Christie’s Launches Department X
Christie’s is going deeper into the streetwear industry with a new auction vertical. The auction house unveiled the launch of Department X, its new department that specializes in auctions of luxury streetwear, sneakers and sports collectibles, on Monday. Christie’s Department X will host live and online auctions, as well as private selling exhibitions, and focus on selling items across fashion, music, culture and sports.
