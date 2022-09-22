ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christie’s Launches Department X

Christie’s is going deeper into the streetwear industry with a new auction vertical. The auction house unveiled the launch of Department X, its new department that specializes in auctions of luxury streetwear, sneakers and sports collectibles, on Monday. Christie’s Department X will host live and online auctions, as well as private selling exhibitions, and focus on selling items across fashion, music, culture and sports.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy