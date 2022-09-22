Read full article on original website
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Get Your Weiners Ready: A Derby is Coming to Lubbock This Weekend
Calling all weiner loves, this brand new event in Lubbock will be perfect for you. This is definitely not something you see every day but the first ever Weiner Dog Derby is coming to Lubbock this Sunday and it will be an event you don't want to miss. If you...
fox34.com
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23
Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
Stabbing at Lubbock grocery store parking lot, 1 seriously injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday in the parking lot of H-E-B.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
The Most Frightening & Fun Fall Festivities on the South Plains
With the official start to Fall starting tomorrow, it only seems fitting to highlight some of our regions best festivities! Check out all the fun for both kids and adults alike!. 1. At’l Do Farms. When: Now through November 5th. What to Expect: There is nothing like fun on...
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
fox34.com
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LP&L outage map – 2,000 out was false alarm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning. A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no […]
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot
I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
