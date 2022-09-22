Read full article on original website
Markets Insider
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is betting big on the plunging pound
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is now betting on the British pound. Stephen Diggle told Bloomberg he put 10% of a fund's assets as the currency plunged. The pound has nosedived on fears that tax cuts will fuel inflation and increase government debt. Stephen Diggle made...
GM Car Sales Jump 100 Percent in Q2 as Production Woes Ease
ChevroletThe Chevy Malibu led a sales surge for GM's traditional car offerings.
