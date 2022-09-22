The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO