Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Has Telling Comment On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season. Cooper Rush, the Dallas quarterback starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, shared his thoughts on having Gallup back in action on Friday.
The Ringer
Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?
The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Burns Steelers - And Stars After Trade to Browns: WATCH
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Cowboys ex Amari Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am ... He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Mike McCarthy pushes back against Jerry Jones’ comments on Dallas Cowboys QB controversy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to creating headlines with his comments in the media. After one of
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Leaks are Pouring Out of the 49ers Locker Room. Why is No One Stopping Them?
In 2017, Shanahan and Lynch came to the 49ers with a firm stance against leaks.
Cowboys at Giants: Jerry Jones Explains 'His Horse Crap'
A Cowboys fan celebrated the win over Cincinnati by riding a horse through Walmart. And Jerry Jones has thoughts about it.
Rockets About to Trade KJ Martin?
KJ Martin has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason long. But will the Houston Rockets make a move before the start of the season?
Yardbarker
The Colts Must Take Advantage of Kansas City Chiefs Without Crucial Starter
The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. when they make the trip to Indianapolis. In 2022 the Chiefs have started both of their games with two linebackers on the field, MLB Nick Bolton and WLB WiIlie Gay Jr. Together those two have been on the field for 234 snaps. The rest of the linebacker room has 58 snaps between three players.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questionable vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in
2022 NFL defense rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers make statements in Week 3
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
