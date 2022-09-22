Read full article on original website
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
It was after midnight in London when the final point of Roger Federer’s career was played. That it meant his final match ended in a heartbreaking defeat, on a deciding tiebreak, did not seem to matter. Federer was in tears shortly afterwards, not due to the result, but because of the people he could share the moment with. Rafael Nadal was soon crying beside him. By the end, there was barely anyone who wasn’t.For so many years, Federer had faced Nadal in the heat of battle, the intensity of their rivalry taking the sport to new heights. As he...
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
It was a bittersweet day for the world of tennis as Roger Federer played his last competitive match in what has been a truly legendary career. It was sad to see an icon of the sport take the court for one final time, but also, it was a celebration of a legacy that will forever leave its mark not only in tennis, but in the world of sports as well.
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic produced a stunning performance to thrash Frances Tiafoe in his first match since winning Wimbledon in July then teamed up with Matteo Berrettini to put Team Europe in command in the Laver Cup on Saturday.
The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some of the most iconic moments of Roger Federer's glittering career featured Rafa Nadal across the net but on Friday his great Spanish rival will be alongside him for his final bow.
Roger Federer was in tears as he said his final goodbye to tennis following his match loss against rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup.Even Nadal couldn’t help but get emotional as his biggest competition thanked fans for their support which ‘means the world’.“It’s been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again,” he said in his farewell interview. “It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
