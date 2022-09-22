ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Coach Saban Happy with the Wide Receivers

After the Alabama Crimson Tide's dominating 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, coach Nick Saban gave his comments on the wide receiving group. "I think it was kind of our game-plan going into the game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them more in the secondary," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play

Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Golf Welcomes a Star-Studded Field for SEC Match Play Event Hosted by Jerry Pate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's golf team will welcome 13 SEC teams for the annual SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate – the Tide's lone home event of the season. The No. 32-ranked Crimson Tide is part of a 14-team field that features 12 squads ranked or receiving votes in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll and some of the top golfers in the nation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
