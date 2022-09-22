Read full article on original website
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Demolished Vanderbilt
The Crimson Tide offense and defense excelled in the Southeastern Conference-opening win
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
Nick Saban Says Now’s The Time To Show Improvement Entering SEC Play
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open SEC play on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 3-0, having defeated Utah State, Texas and Louisiana-Monroe in non-conference play. Alabama head coach Nick Saban emphasized before the game with Chris Stewart the...
The Alabama Anaconda Is In Mid-Season Form, No One Can Score On The Crimson Tide Defense
The Alabama Crimson Tide handled its business in the SEC opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. The Tide was in full control from start to finish claiming victory 55-3. While the offense dominated to a tune of 628 yards it was the Alabama defense continuing to prove is...
Bryce Young Putting on a Clinic in the First Half Against Vandy
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-3 at the half as Bryce Young has thrown for 316 yards on 20-29 passing. This is Young's first 300 yard passing game of the season and the 11th of his career. Young has spread the wealth around as he has found...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama
No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Four-Star Davin Cosby Commits to Alabama Basketball
The top-20 shooting guard in 2023 marks Alabama's third commitment in the class.
Coach Saban Happy with the Wide Receivers
After the Alabama Crimson Tide's dominating 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, coach Nick Saban gave his comments on the wide receiving group. "I think it was kind of our game-plan going into the game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them more in the secondary," said Saban.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play
Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
Alabama Men’s Golf Welcomes a Star-Studded Field for SEC Match Play Event Hosted by Jerry Pate
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's golf team will welcome 13 SEC teams for the annual SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate – the Tide's lone home event of the season. The No. 32-ranked Crimson Tide is part of a 14-team field that features 12 squads ranked or receiving votes in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll and some of the top golfers in the nation.
Which countries have the most Crimson Tide fans? ‘We love that you love Alabama’
Nick Saban got some news at his press conference earlier this week. He found out that his football team is quite popular south of the border. Oscar Clériga, a reporter from Claro Sports based in Mexico, asked Alabama’s head football coach whether he knew just how popular the Crimson Tide are in Mexico and Latin America.
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
