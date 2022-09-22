ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires

Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships. You’re reading...
ambcrypto.com

Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price

At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’

True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
dailyhodl.com

Helium (HNT) Is Officially Migrating to Solana (SOL) Blockchain After Community Vote

The decentralized wireless network Helium (HNT) is officially migrating to the Solana (SOL) blockchain after a community vote upheld the decision. The Helium Foundation announced on Thursday that its community approved the move by a majority 81.41% vote on Helium Improvement Proposal (HIP) 70. Says Scott Sigel, the chief operating...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
NEWSBTC

PoW Tokens Take A Hit: Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic Crash Over 20%

Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem. Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action

Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
u.today

DOGE, LINK, BTC Might Be Potential Candidates for Breakout, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
altcoinbuzz.io

Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork

We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
u.today

DOGE Whales Grab More Coins - 6 New Whales Buy 620 Million as DOGE Soars 10%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
