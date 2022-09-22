ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Ready To Eat Some Bugs? Illinois Farm Begins Cultivating Insects

When you really think about it, it's kind of weird what we accept as "appropriate" to eat. Somewhere along the way we decided that it was ok to eat cows, chickens, certain fish, and about 30 different plants. Now, you can tell me that it was all about domestication and what's available and that's fine. What's true is that there are thousands of other sources of protein in the world that just aren't socially acceptable.
DECATUR, IL
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates

Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks

There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
insideedition.com

Mom and 3 Kids Safe After She Says Hoverboard Fire Destroyed Home in Illinois

An Illinois family is lucky to be alive after they say a charging hoverboard broke out into flames late at night. Beth Hughes says it started in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom. She told KMOV she and her three kids were all jolted awake by the explosion and all made it out of the house without injury, but their home was completely destroyed. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb

Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
