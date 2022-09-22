Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
Ready To Eat Some Bugs? Illinois Farm Begins Cultivating Insects
When you really think about it, it's kind of weird what we accept as "appropriate" to eat. Somewhere along the way we decided that it was ok to eat cows, chickens, certain fish, and about 30 different plants. Now, you can tell me that it was all about domestication and what's available and that's fine. What's true is that there are thousands of other sources of protein in the world that just aren't socially acceptable.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Road Trip Anyone? Illinois’ Most Underrated Town is Worth The Drive
Illinois gets a bum rap sometimes. Often because it's the home state of the third largest city in America and therefore people believe the smaller towns don't get enough attention. Either through politics or through tourism, Chicago is the squeaky wheel that garners much of the attention of the rest of the country.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates
Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
Florida Boat Captain Charged in Parasailing Accident That Killed Illinois Woman
A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Thursday and was being held on a...
One officer’s hunch solves two cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Why Do Alligators Keep Appearing In Wisconsin (3 in 3 months)?
Believe it or not, there might be a problem with alligators in Wisconsin. If you ever wondered if alligators could live outdoors in Wisconsin, the answer is no. Since they're cold-blooded animals, they don't care for cold climates. In the U.S., the southeastern part of the country provides the ideal...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
insideedition.com
Mom and 3 Kids Safe After She Says Hoverboard Fire Destroyed Home in Illinois
An Illinois family is lucky to be alive after they say a charging hoverboard broke out into flames late at night. Beth Hughes says it started in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom. She told KMOV she and her three kids were all jolted awake by the explosion and all made it out of the house without injury, but their home was completely destroyed. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
These lottery numbers win most frequently
We took a look at the statistics for the Mega Millions and Powerball via USA Mega to see which have been the most-drawn numbers.
