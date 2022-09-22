ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 6

Sannene Garehime
3d ago

There's a reason she's losing and is not popular and it has nothing to do with being Latino it has to do with taking away Nevada's life!

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority

There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada

Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Elvis
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Jacky Rosen
The Hill

Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert

A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Vegas Strip#U S Supreme Court#Affordable Housing#Politics State#Ne Vad Uh
Fox News

Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“Closer than most people realize”: Alarm over GOP plot to “drastically change the Constitution”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Government watchdogs are warning that the Republican takeover of state legislatures in recent years could imminently have major implications for the United States, as a right-wing effort to hold a new constitutional convention appears closer than ever to being realized.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC News

Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll

A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy