Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO