Sannene Garehime
3d ago
There's a reason she's losing and is not popular and it has nothing to do with being Latino it has to do with taking away Nevada's life!
2
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Washington Examiner
The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority
There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada
Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
Traveling to Las Vegas during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Las Vegas, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Abortion upends the battle for a dozen key governorships
Governors are newly powerful when it comes to abortion, and Democrats are spending big to remind voters in November.
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial nominee, is facing criticism after promising a jaw-dropping revelation about her Democratic opponent that fell flat. Lake had hyped up the alleged dirt she had on Katie Hobbs, claiming it would shock voters about Hobbs's past and future intentions if she is elected in November.
Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas
Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
“Closer than most people realize”: Alarm over GOP plot to “drastically change the Constitution”
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Government watchdogs are warning that the Republican takeover of state legislatures in recent years could imminently have major implications for the United States, as a right-wing effort to hold a new constitutional convention appears closer than ever to being realized.
Column: California's water usage was built on a historic lie. The bill is now coming due
Human demands for water from the Colorado have far outstripped what it ever could provide.
NBC News
Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll
A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
