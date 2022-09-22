Read full article on original website
Watch: This TikTok Creator Is Going Viral for Their Awesome Stranger Things Halloween Display
Do you have a friend that’s a little too obsessed with Halloween? We are that friend. And even though it’s not even October, we’re still very much in Halloween mode here at SPY, and we’re not alone. This week, TikTok creator @HorrorProps has gone viral for his Stranger Things-inspired Halloween display, which is one of the most inventive and spooky displays we’ve ever seen. Check it out: @horrorprops ♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this tabluea, which is a perfect recreation of a pivotal moment in the season 4 episode 4...
Gizmodo
Stranger Things
Stranger Things’ recent fourth season might have been epic in length, but it seems Netflix managed to edit a few things out—namely the bloopers in this reel of outtakes, several of which suggest that the actors on the show know that fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a blooper reel.
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
Living Colour Releases Remake Of ‘Cult Of Personality’ With Steve Vai After Rock In Rio Set
Living Colour and Steve Vai would be a supergroup we could really get on board with. The two recently collaborated on a remake of LC's mega hit "Cult of Personality," released yesterday, September 16. It comes after the two acts teamed up at the Rock In Rio festival where Vai...
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Didn’t Understand TikTok Until a Month Ago
A plethora of artists have had songs go viral this year on TikTok due to a variety of reasons, including Ghost. Funny enough, though, frontman Tobias Forge admitted that he didn't even understand how the video platform worked until about a month ago. Many of the songs that experienced a...
Tobias Forge Says Haters Are ‘A Good Thing’ for Ghost – ‘Keep on Talking’
In a new interview with Elliot in the Morning, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge lightly addressed the negative online comments the band frequently receives and explained why it's "actually a good thing" overall. Forge was asked whether or not he gets angry over people trying to figure out what type of...
Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live
Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
Check Out the First-Ever Vinyl Record That’s Also a Guitar Pedal
As vinyl becomes increasingly more popular, we're starting to see some really unique features that records contain. Last month, Sleep released a vinyl with real marijuana leaves pressed into it, and now, a band called Brother O Brother has put out the very first record that doubles as a guitar pedal.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy says they're 'well aware' of the big shoes they have to fill after time-jump recasting
D'Arcy appears as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode. She told the Independent that she felt "conflicted" about the recasting.
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP
Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
Poll: What’s the Best Green Day Album? – Vote Now
Green Day are one of America's most beloved punk bands, and they have a strong discography under their belts. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
