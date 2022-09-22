ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Watch: This TikTok Creator Is Going Viral for Their Awesome Stranger Things Halloween Display

Do you have a friend that’s a little too obsessed with Halloween? We are that friend. And even though it’s not even October, we’re still very much in Halloween mode here at SPY, and we’re not alone. This week, TikTok creator @HorrorProps has gone viral for his Stranger Things-inspired Halloween display, which is one of the most inventive and spooky displays we’ve ever seen. Check it out: @horrorprops ♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this tabluea, which is a perfect recreation of a pivotal moment in the season 4 episode 4...
Gizmodo

Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ recent fourth season might have been epic in length, but it seems Netflix managed to edit a few things out—namely the bloopers in this reel of outtakes, several of which suggest that the actors on the show know that fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a blooper reel.
Loudwire

10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Digital Trends

Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Collider

'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries

Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Harper's Bazaar

The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
Loudwire

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Loudwire

Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live

Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online

Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
Loudwire

Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP

Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Green Day Album? – Vote Now

Green Day are one of America's most beloved punk bands, and they have a strong discography under their belts. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
