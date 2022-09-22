Read full article on original website
Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander
Fall is here so it’s time for pumpkins, fun runs, bike rides and nature outings. Check out upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs and register at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. History at Home – Pumpkins (Zoom Webinar): 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, online. Have you ever...
Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex
A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
Barkapalooza is Coming!
Leslie Harris here, and this Sunday, September 25th, is a big celebration and fundraiser. It’s Barkpalooza, benefiting the homeless animals of the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove. It’s their 29th annual 5K run and Rescue Fest, and it’s happening at Lisle Community Park. The race...
Boy Paralyzed In Highland Park Shooting Returns Home
The eight-year-old boy left paralyzed following the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4th is back home. Cooper Roberts was first hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot. He then moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he has been rehabilitating after a series of surgeries. A GoFundMe page has raised more than two-million-dollars for the Roberts family.
Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting on Sunday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
Win Tickets to see Led Zeppelin 2!
Win ’em before you can buy ’em! Listen to Mackay in the morning at 7:50a all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Led Zeppelin 2!. Catch this show at the House of Blues in Chicago at 8:30p on Friday, January 13th!
Driver charged in crash that killed Lisle resident
A Michigan man is charged in the death of a Western Michigan University student from suburban Lisle last month. Angel Hostiguin faces two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death. Kaylee Gansberg was killed on August 27th after being hit by a car near WMU’s campus. The Fine Arts major was heading into her senior year at Western Michigan.
Pritzker Calls On Jones III, Hastings To Resign
Governor Pritzker is calling for two state senators to resign. The governor demanded the resignations of Emil Jones the third of Chicago and Michael Hastings of Frankfort. Jones faces federal bribery charges over allegations he accepted a five-thousand-dollar bribe from a red-light camera company executive to block unfavorable legislation, while Hastings has been accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife. Pritzker said both should resign from office, adding that “corruption and abuse have no place here.”
