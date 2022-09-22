ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

StretchLab opens in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
MARANA, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths

For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
wbrc.com

Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix kidnapping ended with a brutal murder and dismemberment in Tucson, according to authorities. KOLD reports John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, theft by extortion and concealment of a body. Investigators from the Phoenix Police Department said...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

KOLD Investigates: Pima County probation in crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They are tasked with supervising people convicted of crimes. Pima County Probation says they are dealing with a crisis. It’s a dramatic shift from what KOLD was told back in June when leadership said there were no dire problems in probation. Insiders shined...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbex.com

New Master Plan Proposed in Marana

Developers Saunders & Amos LLC and current property owners Russell and Michael True have proposed a new master-planned development featuring Build-to-Rent multifamily, resort rental casitas, a Western heritage center, single-family equestrian-centered homes, and a commercial area to be built in Marana. The proposal would require three concurrent actions from the...
MARANA, AZ
thisistucson.com

5 places to find Greek food in Tucson

The sights, smells and spanakopita associated with the annual Tucson Greek Festival will not be present along East Fort Lowell Road this year. The property owned by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, home to the Greek Festival for more than 45 years, was auctioned off in August. A new church...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
TUCSON, AZ
roadtirement.com

Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert

About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

