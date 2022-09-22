TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Pecan Road just before 7:30 p.m. A vehicle with multiple occupants was struck by gunfire several times as it traveled down the road. One female passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO