Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 23, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 25
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will remain quiet for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and rain odds near zero. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the mid 80s near the coast. There could be a few more clouds overnight with lows back in the 60s in most inland locations.
City of Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag locations
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
Increased traffic at pumps and stores: State of Florida prepares for Ian
In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis has waived weight restrictions for trucks carrying essential goods.
Leon County Middle School football games rescheduled
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Middle School Football games are being moved to Tuesday. They will be played at the same locations and times. WCTV will add any new updates or further changes here.
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week: Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Godby High School Marching Band is this week's ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week. The Godby High School football team played Thomas County Central inside Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.
Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed following a crash on Beach Road in Taylor County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m near the intersection of Beach Road and Cedar Island Road. A truck hauling a trailer reportedly was slowing to turn when the motorcycle collided with the back of the trailer.
Gov. DeSantis gives updates on Florida’s emergency response to Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane strength by Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to give updates on how Florida will be preparing for the storm. DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday...
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Tropical Storm Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast....
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Pecan Road just before 7:30 p.m. A vehicle with multiple occupants was struck by gunfire several times as it traveled down the road. One female passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported.
thefamuanonline.com
Footman cashes in as a realtor
Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
thefamuanonline.com
One dead after crash on FAMU campus
Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions. “Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly...
Man dead in multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County Sunday.
Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair. As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
FSU Football improves to 4-0 by thrashing Boston College, 44-14
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State started fast and never slowed down against Boston College on Saturday night, defeating the Eagles 44-14 before a sold out Doak Campbell Stadium crowd of 79,560. It marked FSU’s first victory over a league opponent by 30 or more points since the 2016 season.
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
