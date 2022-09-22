Read full article on original website
How to Tour Europe’s Fashion Capitals Like an Editor
It’s that time of year again! Fashion month is officially upon us, with the reliable pack of editors, buyers, and stylists making their biannual pilgrimage to the shows in London, Milan, and Paris after having kicked things off in New York. Glamorous as it may seem, the itineraries are packed, making those rare moments for venturing off the beaten path and discovering under-the-radar spots or talents even more precious. Sure, you could do the legwork yourself, but why not streamline things? Enter Bulgari Hotels. Yes, that Bulgari. Think about it: who better than a luxury brand to source the best of the best in terms of food, retail, and unique experiences you won’t find anywhere else (not to mention the unrivaled Italian hospitality)?
A Pocketful of Happiness by Richard E Grant review – Tigger and his one true love
The vivacious actor’s weakness for gossip and glitz goes hand in hand with devotion to his wife in this touching diary, mostly written in the last year of her life. When Richard E Grant’s wife, Joan Washington, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer just before Christmas 2020, she didn’t really want anyone to know. “It won’t cure me!” she said. But Grant and their daughter, Oilly (Olivia), had different ideas. They felt they needed the support of their huge circle of friends: anything else would be too lonely. And perhaps, they also pointed out, this worked both ways. Grant remembered how upset he’d been on hearing, out of the blue, of Victoria Wood’s death in 2016. The news had made him feel he’d failed her; that he wasn’t close enough to her to be told her cancer had returned.
Zayn Malik Unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram Amid Her New Leonardo DiCaprio Romance
Gigi Hadid's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik may not be thrilled about the model's new romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Pop culture news account PopFaction pointed out this morning that Malik just unfollowed Hadid, who he dated on-off for six years before their final breakup a year ago, on Instagram. Hadid still follows Malik. The former One Direction singer is only following 24 people on his account now, and about half are fan accounts about him.
The Complete Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Relationship
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly dating and it's gone beyond casual hang outs. Both Hadid and DiCaprio have been in long-term relationships over the past few years with relatively recent breakups. The 27-year-old model split with Zayn Malik in October of 2021 after five years together. The former couple share a daughter together, two-year-old Khai.
Don’t Worry Darling’s Plot Twist Is Its Ultimate Undoing
Don't Worry Darling trailer with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (WB) Don't Worry Darling trailer with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (WB) To argue Don’t Worry Darling goes off the rails in its third act is to insult the (pretty, sun-baked) chaos that comes before it. That “chaos,” of course, could easily be in reference to the publicity coaster the Olivia Wilde-directed film has traversed since rumors first festered of a feud between Wilde and star Florence Pugh—but the term is perhaps even better applied to the choices of the film itself. For all the noise around Darling, the final product is neither a disaster nor the astute masterpiece it so yearns to be. Instead, Darling’s biggest error is a creeping rot that stems forward and backward from its much-hyped plot twist.
Kendall Jenner Kicked Off Fall in Two Long Bodycon Dresses
Fall has officially began, and Kendall Jenner rang in the equinox by dressing up in two long form-fitting dresses yesterday. She started her day in New York City wearing a denim sleeveless dress by Sportmax with sunglasses and over-the-knee black boots. And she ended it in a white strapless A-line...
Priyanka and Nick Jonas Kissed On Stage at the Global Citizen Concert
On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made an appearance at the Global Citizen Festival. It was the 10th annual Global Citizen concert and held in New York City's Central Park. As the couple met on stage they shared a big kiss in front of cheering fans. Chopra...
