Use Your Superpower In Your Legal Career
In this episode, I welcome Shana Simmons, General Counsel at Everlaw, to talk about how her career in the world of law started. Shana leads the legal department and is responsible for all legal, regulatory, privacy, risk and compliance, and governance issues around the company. She describes the transition from working as the Head of Google’s Cloud Go-To-Market Legal team to being a General Counsel. Additionally, Shana talks about how their own practice ensures that the culture at their workplace is inviting to people of all backgrounds and colors.
Friday, September 23, 2022
“In latest Goldman ‘Abacus’ class action argument, appeals court seems split”: Alison Frankel’s “On the Case” from Reuters has this post about an oral argument (download the audio via this link) that a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit heard Wednesday, in which Kannon K. Shanmugam argued against Thomas C. Goldstein.
Vorys Clinches First Place In The TrueLaw Litigation Index For The Second Year In A Row
Legal data has never been more important than it is now. 2021 was a record-breaking year for many law firms who dramatically accelerated their growth rates compared to 2020. From profit and growth to efficiencies and strategic decisions, legal data can help uncover key trends from this record-breaking year that may not be readily apparent, making it a critical part of trend analysis for 2021 and beyond.
