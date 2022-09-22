ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

BREAKING NEWS: Houston Police identify man, 38, accused of shooting 'friend' dead and stealing his car, then leaving victim's two year-old son to die of heat stroke in back of sweltering vehicle

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Houston police have arrested a carjacker who shot dead his friend before stealing his car and then leaving his toddler inside to die in the sweltering heat.

Bolanle Fadairo, 38, has been charged with the murder of Michael Essien and his two-year-old son, Micah, in Houston, Texas, on September 20.

He was also pictured in a mugshot released on Thursday.

Essien, 38, got into an argument with Fadairo, before being shot dead in front of his young son, with the gunman taking off in his victims SUV.

Micah was still in the backseat, and was found hours later by officers who believe he died as a result of heat exhaustion - with outside temperatures reaching 93F.

It is understood that Fadairo deleted messages between himself and Essien before he was arrested, with officers confirming the pair had arranged to meet.

The reason for the meeting has not yet been revealed, but cops swooped on Fadairo just yards away from where the shooting took place at 4am on Wednesday morning.

Footage, obtained by ABC, show Fadiaro putting his hands up and then on the hood of a cop car after he was surrounded by officers.

Essien’s wife reported that her husband and son were missing at around 6.40pm, hours after he was shot multiple times by Fadairo at 1:45pm in El Camino Del Rey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021UZy_0i5tMVKd00
Bolanle Fadairo, 38, has been charged with the murder of Michael Essien and his two-year-old son in Houston, Texas 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMj2T_0i5tMVKd00
Michael Essien, 38, was shot dead infront of his two-year-old son Micah (pictured) who was then left for hours to die in a hot car by Fadairo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpdP8_0i5tMVKd00
Officers swooped on Fadairo, close to the shooting, at 4am on Wednesday after the deaths of the father and son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJY9T_0i5tMVKd00

The dad-of-three leaves behind his wife and two other children, including a baby girl who was born just a week ago.

Officers discovered the stolen vehicle with the toddler inside five hours after his father was shot.

An autopsy report is yet to be completed on the toddler, but investigators believe that he died from heat exhaustion after being abandoned in the car since around 2pm.

Officers broke the glass from the SUV and attempted to save the child, but he was pronounced dead by the time an ambulance arrived.

Essien’s sister, Jessie, told ABC that her nephew had just learned how to say her name, describing her brother as a ‘peaceful man’.

She said: ‘All I want is my brother and my 2-year-old who just learned how to say “Auntie Jessie.”

‘He called Auntie Jessie in the church Sunday. He ran and said, "Hi, Auntie Jessie".

‘Michael has a 5-year-old son and a 1-week-old baby, 1-week old. Michael has a wife. Lord Jesus, all I need is my brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orzB6_0i5tMVKd00
Essien’s wife reported that her husband and son were missing at around 6.40pm, hours after he was shot multiple times by Fadairo at 1:45pm in El Camino Del Rey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eE73Y_0i5tMVKd00
Fadairo was seen on surveillance visiting a gas station store after the killing dressed in a white t-shirt and black Oakland Raiders baseball-cap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434jyI_0i5tMVKd00
Essien’s sister, Jessie (pictured)  told ABC that her nephew had just learned how to say her name, describing her brother as a ‘peaceful man’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SscH1_0i5tMVKd00
An autopsy report is yet to be completed on the toddler, but investigators believe that he died from heat exhaustion after being in the car since around 2pm

‘Anybody that knows my brother knows Michael is a peaceful man. Michael never argued with anyone.

‘Michael takes the shirt off his body and gives to other people to put on. Michael would give the last dime he has to other people.’

Investigators believe that Fadairo met his victim at the agreed location, with the pair arguing before he shot his friend multiple times.

Essien fled a short distance, before collapsing in the parking lot as Fadairo stole his Chevrolet Traverse with Micha in the back and fled the scene.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told reporters: ‘We never knew about the child until she called.Sadly, it was too late. The child had passed in the car.

'At this time, we don't know why or how or what the cause of death will be. It could be something like heat exhaustion, we just don't know.

'That will be determined later through autopsy. 'It's the hardest thing we do. Children are innocent.'

Surveillance footage of the Fadairo shows him calmly walking around a convenience store after the killing, wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, and an Oakland Raiders baseball-cap.

He will appear in court in connection with the charges on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1U60_0i5tMVKd00
Houston Police launched a manhunt for Fadairo and issued surveilance footage of him after the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454xKC_0i5tMVKd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9ULg_0i5tMVKd00
Officers broke the glass from the SUV and attempted to save the child, but he was pronounced dead by the time an ambulance arrived 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1yVH_0i5tMVKd00
Houston police responded  to the scene of the shooting near the corner of El Camino Del Rey Street and Chimney Rock Road in west Houston at 1:46pm on Tuesday

Veronica Perry
3d ago

you have to be careful calling people's your friends everybody's not your friend who you hang around and he need to go to stay in jail forever this is so sad no conscience at all and no heart lock him up the throw away the key I'm just saying

6
P A
3d ago

That baby was beautiful and it's beyond disgusting that this starvin marvin lookalike left him to die alone in a hot vehicle. That father's last thoughts had to be about his son, watching that fool drive off with him. Two counts of murder on this one, and no bond.

5
@chiefJustice
2d ago

People!!!!! This isn’t a democrat or republican problem, its a drug problem!!! When you continue to blame everything on democrats, and democrats continue to blame everything on republicans, you further divide this entire country!!!! Wake up you who are asleep!!!!

4
 

