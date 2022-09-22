PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The West Philadelphia community is gearing up for the Annual Weststock Festival. The music-filled event has activities all Saturday afternoon. Now in its 7th year, the festival is all about building unity and having fun. Saturday will be filled with musical performances and much more. There's a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, a lot of food and activities for the kids. The festival will take place on the 5800 block of Pine Street and runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with new musical performances happening about every 30 minutes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO