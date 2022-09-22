Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia
- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
phl17.com
Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area
Do you know the muffin man? Well now you do! His name is Marck Goldstein and he owns Brewerytown Bakery in Philadelphia, Pa. He and his wife Kelsey opened the bakery to bring local pastries, breads and bagels to their own neighborhood. “Before this, there was no where to get...
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PhillyBite
Musi BYOB in Philadelphia Will Close in October
Philadelphia, PA - As a result of financial difficulties, the Musi BYOB in Philadelphia will be closing its doors for good in October. Having survived the pandemic, the restaurant was not a safe haven from rising food prices and inflation. Though it aimed to promote local and non-industrial producers, the restaurant found itself at the mercy of rising food costs.
Another Fast-Food Restaurant Coming to West Chester’s Paoli Pike-Gay Street Corridor
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
phillygrub.blog
Blue J Brunch Now Open in South Philly; Shaking Crab Opening Soon
A new brunch restaurant is now open in South Philadelphia. Blue J Brunch, located at 43 Snyder Avenue, serves breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM every day except on Tuesday. The new restaurant replaces the former Diner at the Plaza and Frankie and Jimmy D’s. The...
Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.About 1500 marchers are expected this year.Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.
Annual Weststock Festival in West Philadelphia brings music and much more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The West Philadelphia community is gearing up for the Annual Weststock Festival. The music-filled event has activities all Saturday afternoon. Now in its 7th year, the festival is all about building unity and having fun. Saturday will be filled with musical performances and much more. There's a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, a lot of food and activities for the kids. The festival will take place on the 5800 block of Pine Street and runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with new musical performances happening about every 30 minutes.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Willow Grove Site in Which to Practice for Food Nework’s BBQ Brawl
3545 Welsh Road, Willow Grove.Image via Realtor.com. Fledgling flame masters looking for a spot to hone their barbecue skills, perhaps in training for a spot on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl, might want to consider 3545 Welsh Road, Willow Grove.
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
PhillyBite
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
WGAL
Philadelphia adding standalone toilets over next five years
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia will be installing standalone toilets over the next five years. Video above: Reporter asks residents what they think of the new restrooms. The city is trying to provide more public restrooms in key areas. The first of the new toilets, called Portland Loo restrooms, will open...
Middletown Township Monument, Despite Mixed Feelings from Residents, Is Here To Stay
The giant "M" has many local residents wondering what the point of making it was. A new monument in Middletown Township has become a source of discussion on aesthetics and utility for locals and visitors alike. James McGinnis wrote about the new monument for the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
morethanthecurve.com
Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit
Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
newsfromthestates.com
Philly’s drag community remembers Valencia Prime
PHILADELPHIA — Valencia Prime was “that beacon of light,” said Asia Monroe, the sister of the much-loved drag performer who died suddenly while performing at Tabu Bar and Lounge on Sept. 12. “I called her the voice of the people. She really was an advocate, especially to newer queens.”
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Board Votes to Proceed with 70-Property Acquisition for King of Prussia Rail Line
SEPTA's board of directors voted on Thursday to move forward with the acquisition of 70 sites to make way for its proposed King of Prussia Rail Line project, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 70 sites are located on or around the rail line's proposed path and would allow the...
