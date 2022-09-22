Read full article on original website
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A number of...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL・
RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds
A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
Phone Arena
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison: What's different?
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are the 2022 successor to the original 2019 AirPods Pro. At first glance these two sets of true wireless earbuds are virtually indistinguishable. So let's take a close look at the details and compare them, finding out exactly what's new, and whether you should upgrade…
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
The Technics EAH-A800 headphone has great noise cancelling, powerful bass and best-in-class battery life for less
The Technics EAH-A800 is a flagship over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphone with great noise cancellation, a very flexible app, up to 50 hours of battery life, and powerful bass — all at a lower price than its direct competitors.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022: Keep your Apple device looking sharp
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available today are crucial to Protect your iPhone from dirt, scratches and smashed screens
Cult of Mac
AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version
AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 23: $180 AirPods Pro, $50 off M1 Mac mini, $20 off AppleCare for Apple Watch Ultra, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include $15 for an Anker USB-C to Lightning cable, $1,350 off HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones, 15% off select eBay refurbished items, and much more.
The brand-new AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off at Amazon
The second-gen AirPods Pro are available now, offering solid upgrades and useful new features. If you order now at Amazon, you’ll save $10 on these pricey earbuds.
TechCrunch
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review: Welcome updates to Apple’s best buds
As with smartwatches, the company’s dominance isn’t going to be challenged anytime soon (helped along by its Beats business), though Counterpoint noted back in March that Samsung has begun taking a bit of a bite out of the company in terms of worldwide shipments. That is, perhaps, to be expected, given the Galaxy maker’s consistent position at the smartphone charts.
RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods
Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL・
Cult of Mac
Grab a 3-in-1 cable to power your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone
Carrying a separate Apple Watch charger proves annoying when you travel. Save space in your bag or on your nightstand with this three-in-one Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone charging cable. It comes with two Lightning tips and one Apple Watch charging puck. Connect it to a power source, and it...
yankodesign.com
These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables
There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
techeblog.com
LILYGO Watch-Keyboard-C3 V1.0 Turns Smartwatch Into a Mini Desktop Computer
Although not as innovative as this algae-powered computer, the LILYGO Watch-Keyboard-C3 V1.0 does turn the TTGO T-Watch ESP32 programmable smartwatch into a miniature desktop computer of sorts with a 1.54-inch touchscreen display. In other words, this accessory is not compatible with the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, just the TTGO T-Watch smartwatch series powered by the Espressif ESP32-D0WDQ6 chip with a dual-core 240MHz Tensilica Xtensa LX6 microcontroller.
Digital Trends
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
Treat the audiophile in you with these smart headphones and speakers
So you’re an audiophile and the typical headphones and speakers simply aren’t enough for your music, movies, and games. We get it. For that reason, we’re highlighting premium smart headphones and speakers. They tune to your tastes. Looking for a stellar headphone experience? The JBL Tour ONE...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
