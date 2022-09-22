ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

ghostrider62

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I got out of Facebook/meta long long time back and not only they fallow you they sell all that they no of you.
FACEBOOK
TechSpot

Facebook users are suing Meta for tracking them through a loophole on iOS

In context: Last year, Apple released a security update that restricted third-party apps from attempting to track user data and behavior. While most apps adhered to the restrictions, Meta reportedly circumvented the boundaries with Facebook, allegedly tracking users well beyond what Apple allows. Despite being past its prime, Facebook remains...
INTERNET
TechSpot

Tech industry professionals are paying up to $120,000 to have their legs lengthened

WTF?! How much would you pay to be three inches taller? $75,000? To some, that's a fair price to increase their stature. Interestingly, tech industry professionals make up a good portion of the patients requesting this expensive and excruciating surgery. Is it really worth it? I suppose it depends on your perspective, but after reviewing the details, I'm not sold.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
TechSpot

Google rolls out new $30 Chromecast for users that haven't made the jump to 4K

In a nutshell: Google has announced a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV at a more affordable price point. The new Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) features the same overall design as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) that launched in 2020 and even comes with the same voice-enabled remote. As the name suggests, however, it is limited to 1080p HDR resolution at up to 60 frames per second.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

New LibreOffice version released on the Mac App Store, for a fee

Cutting corners: The LibreOffice Foundation is offering a paid version of the eponymous productivity suite to Apple users. The money will be used to fund the project's development, or rather to "educate" organizations about the added value of professional services and official distribution channels. Or so they say. Shortly after...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Smart Phone#Hidden Words#Dm
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy