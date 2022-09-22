Read full article on original website
ghostrider62
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I got out of Facebook/meta long long time back and not only they fallow you they sell all that they no of you.
Facebook users are suing Meta for tracking them through a loophole on iOS
In context: Last year, Apple released a security update that restricted third-party apps from attempting to track user data and behavior. While most apps adhered to the restrictions, Meta reportedly circumvented the boundaries with Facebook, allegedly tracking users well beyond what Apple allows. Despite being past its prime, Facebook remains...
Tech industry professionals are paying up to $120,000 to have their legs lengthened
WTF?! How much would you pay to be three inches taller? $75,000? To some, that's a fair price to increase their stature. Interestingly, tech industry professionals make up a good portion of the patients requesting this expensive and excruciating surgery. Is it really worth it? I suppose it depends on your perspective, but after reviewing the details, I'm not sold.
Armani Beauty’s Fortnite Expansion, Plus Raf Simons to Stage Spring Show During Frieze London
A NEW CODE: Armani Beauty is plunging into the metaverse for the first time, with a game in Fortnite, called “Rewrite the Code.” It is inspired by the brand’s new scent for men, Armani Code Parfum. “Gaming is a new, very natural world to express the new...
Google rolls out new $30 Chromecast for users that haven't made the jump to 4K
In a nutshell: Google has announced a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV at a more affordable price point. The new Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) features the same overall design as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) that launched in 2020 and even comes with the same voice-enabled remote. As the name suggests, however, it is limited to 1080p HDR resolution at up to 60 frames per second.
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
YouTube channel shows the canceled LG Rollable phone could have been a foldable rival
In context: One of the most disappointing aspects of LG's exit from the smartphone business last year was that we wouldn't get to see its rollable phone. Now, a South Korean YouTube channel has got its hands on the device, showing that it really could have been a rival to Samsung's foldable series.
New LibreOffice version released on the Mac App Store, for a fee
Cutting corners: The LibreOffice Foundation is offering a paid version of the eponymous productivity suite to Apple users. The money will be used to fund the project's development, or rather to "educate" organizations about the added value of professional services and official distribution channels. Or so they say. Shortly after...
Project Caviar: Google is promoting new royalty-free audio and video codecs
In a nutshell: The Alliance for Open Media will launch a new brand to promote a royalty-free audio-video experience on consumer hardware, something Google has already achieved with the recently adopted AV1 codec. Should Dolby worry about the new venture?. Google has a plan to compete with the most recent...
Starlink speeds dip as more people flock to the satellite Internet service
Why it matters: Starlink Internet service is becoming increasingly popular among consumers seeking satellite connectivity as an alternative to traditional Internet service providers or in underserved / unserved regions. That is great news for SpaceX but the increased signups are having a negative impact on the platform's speed. According to...
