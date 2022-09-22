In a nutshell: Google has announced a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV at a more affordable price point. The new Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) features the same overall design as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) that launched in 2020 and even comes with the same voice-enabled remote. As the name suggests, however, it is limited to 1080p HDR resolution at up to 60 frames per second.

