Calling all JoBro fans, this is an SOS! Three years after their 2019 comeback, the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that new music is on the way. Happiness Begins marked a new era of the Jonas Brothers following their six year hiatus, a long-awaited reunion after the three brothers focused on solo careers and side projects for most of the 2010s. Obviously, the band didn’t really break up because they are brothers IRL, but they took their hiatus years to find their own individual sounds and pursue passion projects; Nick went solo, Joe formed a band, and Kevin had a reality show (we don’t need to talk about the reality show). Each creative endeavor the boys pursued solo eventually lead them back to one another with their 2019 reunion release, and now the Jonas Brothers are ready to do it again. A cheeky Instagram announcement on Sept. 22 gave fans a promise that a new Jonas Brothers album isn’t only in the works — it’s already done.

