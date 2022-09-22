Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 25 to October 1, 2022
We could all use a reset, right? This week gives us just that, with a new moon in Libra on the 25th. New Moons are a time to sit in quiet reflection before setting intentions for the month ahead. Libra is a social go-getter, always leading with balance and beauty. Think: Kate Winslet, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, who were all born with the sun and moon in Libra. This lunation sets us up to find stability in things that have otherwise felt chaotic or experimental.
Inside the bizarre September 24 Doomsday predictions and why date has been branded the new end of the world
SOCIAL media users are seemingly always looking for the next end-of-the-world date. And various online accounts have been spreading the wild claim that Doomsday is quickly approaching - on September 24, 2022. According to the bizarre viral online predictions about the apocalypse, Saturday will bring all kinds of world-ending events...
Elite Daily
Michelle Walked Offstage After The Bachelorette Ignored Erich's Blackface Pic
The finale for Season 16 of The Bachelorette was over three hours long, but still, the show managed to leave out some very important conversations. Leading up to finale night, several Bachelorette-related controversies made the rounds online, including photos of Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s now-fiancé Erich Schwer in Blackface. Those photos were never addressed during the finale, though, and now, Michelle Young is speaking out about the problematic message the Bachelor franchise sent by ignoring the controversy.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Horoscope today, Friday September 23: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
AS the sun arrives in your co-operation chart, many potential deals can light up for you – from a work collaboration to a love responsibility change. You can find yourself with extra ideas and additional time – plus a more manageable daily routine. Don’t pretend all is fine...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Cuffing Season, Because It’s Finally Fall
Don’t look down, because your love horoscope for the week of September 19 to September 25 is proof that life is as exhilarating as an amusement park ride at the moment. And even though you may feel sick with so many twists, turns and unexpected drops, there’s a reason so many people are waiting in line for their chance at love. Even though Mercury retrograde is currently kicking up the drama and confusion in your relationships, it’s also paving the way for so much accelerated growth. On September 20, loving Venus will form a trine with unpredictable Uranus, which will inspire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Joe Jonas Just Confirmed A New JoBros Album Is Already Done And Coming V Soon
Calling all JoBro fans, this is an SOS! Three years after their 2019 comeback, the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that new music is on the way. Happiness Begins marked a new era of the Jonas Brothers following their six year hiatus, a long-awaited reunion after the three brothers focused on solo careers and side projects for most of the 2010s. Obviously, the band didn’t really break up because they are brothers IRL, but they took their hiatus years to find their own individual sounds and pursue passion projects; Nick went solo, Joe formed a band, and Kevin had a reality show (we don’t need to talk about the reality show). Each creative endeavor the boys pursued solo eventually lead them back to one another with their 2019 reunion release, and now the Jonas Brothers are ready to do it again. A cheeky Instagram announcement on Sept. 22 gave fans a promise that a new Jonas Brothers album isn’t only in the works — it’s already done.
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
Grazia
What Are The Fire Signs Of The Zodiac? Here’s The Leo, Aries, Sagittarius Traits You Need To Know
There is something so fulfilling about reading your astrological birth chart, understanding all of your defining personality traits on a deeper level and ultimately, for me at least, using it to justify all of your bad behaviour. I know, I know, that’s not what astrology is all about… but hey, if you can blame perpetually ghosting exes on being an Aquarius rather than say, going to therapy to figure it out, you’re obviously going to do that, right?
Allure
Your Sagittarius September 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Sagittarius personality profile. Happy September, Sagittarius. You're ruled by Jupiter, the lucky planet of expansion, and this month is all about personal growth and spreading your wings. At the end of last month, a new moon in Virgo saw you reconnecting with friends. Remember, Sag, friends, and a support system outside of romantic relationships is crucial to your well-being. Continue to keep them close, because you might feel sensitive on Friday, September 2, when Mercury opposes (a difficult aspect) your ruling planet, Jupiter, leaving you prone to paranoia. If you start to feel overwhelmed, give your friends or loved ones a call, and remember that you're never alone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Harry's Mom Is Shutting Down Don't Worry Darling Haters On IG
Harry Styles’ mom is worrying about her darling. The months leading up to the premiere of Styles’ first big acting role in Don’t Worry Darling have been pretty rough for the pop star, as clips from the film went viral with memes making fun of his acting chops and chatter about his relationship with director Olivia Wilde put him in the center of a cyclone of rumored behind-the-scenes drama. Thankfully, Styles can always count on his mom to have his back. Ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 23, Styles’ mom Anne Twist took to Instagram to react to all the Don’t Worry Darling haters she’s seen, and she didn’t mince her words.
September Libra Vs. October Libra: What's The Difference?
Libra is one of the most interesting signs of the zodiac. Those with a Libra sun sign are born between September 22 and October 23. Libras are air signs and also known as cardinal signs as they're born at the starting point of a season (via PureWow). Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, which is known for its ties to luxury, pleasure, and romance. Libra also likes to show love through daily connections. The sign tends to see the beauty in everyday life. Libras have a need to feel balanced and to feel like all aspects of their lives — including work, family, love, money, and more — are all in sync and running smoothly.
SFGate
A very SF horoscope: It’s Libra season and we’re love-drunk
Let’s imagine that Libra season 2022 is a party — and in San Francisco, with at least three music festivals spanning the month, it most certainly is. When Libra plays host, it helps us Earthlings flirt our way to love. Whether that love lasts forever or just one song with a festival cutie, the focus is on how we relate and harmonize with one another on both personal and collective levels.
TODAY.com
What September’s new moon in Libra means for you, astrologically
On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET the new moon in the air sign Libra commences. New moons represent the beginning of the lunar cycle. Within astrology, the new moon is considered a time to set goals. How come? Well, during a new moon, the sun and moon are...
Elite Daily
Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Transformation Is Not Your Average Fall Refresh
Fall is *the* season for celebrity hair changes and many are already upon us. Recently, Jason Momoa shaved off his signature long hair and completed the look with a large tattoo on his scalp. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian gave her blonde waves a pumpkin spice upgrade. While, like Kardashian, most celebrities tend to go darker for fall, Priyanka Chopra is forgoing that expected season switch-up. Breaking away from autumnal convention, Chopra’s new balayage brings a touch of near-blonde to the actor’s long hair. It’s the caramel macchiato to Kardashian’s pumpkin spice, so get ready to add this look to your hair inspo Pinterest board.
Elite Daily
Search For Alice And Jack To Find Harry And Florence's Don't Worry Darling Song
In celebration of Don’t Worry Darling premiering in theaters on Sept. 23, co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped a song together called “With You All The Time.” If you’re having trouble finding the track on streaming services, that’s because it’s under the name of the stars’ characters in the film, Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles).
Comments / 0