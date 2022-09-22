Mauricio Pochettino 'is NOT interested in replacing Lucien Favre at Nice with the former Tottenham and PSG boss seeking a top job in the Premier League, LaLiga or Serie A next'

Mauricio Pochettino does not want to become Nice's next manager and has set his sights on landing a top job in England, Spain or Italy, according to reports.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Ligue 1 club were considering sacking Favre after a disappointing start to the season that has seen the side lose four of their opening eight games, and wanted to replace him with Pochettino.

Nice are believed to be considering a move for Pochettino, but have not spoken to him yet, and the Argentine is not keen on taking another Ligue 1 role, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The 50-year-old only left PSG in July, despite leading them to the French title last term, and he would prefer to coach in a different country next, with the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A all potential options for him.

Pochettino excelled during his last spell in England, guiding Southampton into the top half before turning Tottenham into title contenders and taking them to the Champions League final in 2019.

He was unable to win any silverware at either club, but left England with his reputation enhanced, and Pochettino has previously spoken about wanting to return to Tottenham at some point in his career.

He also has experience of coaching in Spain, having managed Espanyol for three years between 2009 and 2012.

However, he has never managed in Italy before, and that could be his next destination.

It is understood that the Juventus job may interest him, with the pressure already ramping up on Massimiliano Allegri this season.

The Old Lady only finished fourth in Serie A last season, and have won just two of their first seven games this time around.

They have also been beaten in both of their Champions League group matches, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds hanging by a thread.

Should Allegri be dismissed, Pochettino would likely have his name in the mix as the Italian's potential successor.