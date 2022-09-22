ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 3

Anon
3d ago

The only thing Villanueva is good at is corruption, insulting everyone who does not agree with him, protecting the deputy gangas, costing the county multimillion dollar law suits. LUNA FOR SHERIFF!!!!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LANCASTER, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
GARDENA, CA
BALDWIN PARK, CA

