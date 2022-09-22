Read full article on original website
NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital
The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to...
Kentucky Parole Board votes to have Paducah school shooter serve out life sentence
The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday denied parole to Michael Carneal, a man serving a life sentence for killing three students in a school shooting in 1997 when he was 14 years old. The ruling by the full parole board to have Carneal serve out his sentence comes after a...
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category 4 storm on its way to Florida as residents warned to get out now
Hurricane Ian -- now a stronger and "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm -- has begun lashing Florida with major flooding and ruinous winds as it advances on a large swath of the state's west coast with the potential within hours to inflict catastrophic floods and life-threatening storm surge. "Conditions rapidly...
Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in all 159 Georgia counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, currently a Category 3 hurricane expected to hit the state on Friday. The state of emergency will take effect on at 7 a.m. Thursday in preparation for expected...
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
