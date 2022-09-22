ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital

The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to...
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category 4 storm on its way toward Florida as officials warn residents to get out now

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm early Wednesday morning as it churned toward Florida, where millions are being warned of catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge. Ian was whipping sustained winds of 140 mph and is projected to approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday morning and...
