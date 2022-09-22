‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths’ Trailer: Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Latest Ambition Is A Personal Fever Dream

Read full article on original website
‘The Mother’ Teaser Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Stars In An Assassin Actioner For Director Niki Caro
Today is Tudum day: Netflix‘s annual flex where the streamer shows off the goods for upcoming films; new teasers, posters, trailers, first looks, announcements, and more. And much of the day was dedicated to impressive-looking action films like “Extraction 2“ and a new Jennifer Lopez-starring assassin movie called, “The Mother.“
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Watch Whimsical BTS Video From Animated Film
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been making a home for himself and his various projects at Netflix with a string of CGI animated shows such as “Trollhunters,” “3Below,” and “Wizards.” Continuing that passion for animation, del Toro has teamed with “Fantastic Mr. Fox” animation director Mark Gustafson for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” The project will bring to life these classic fairy tale characters via stop-motion animation and will separate itself from the Disney incarnations with a darker tone and aesthetic.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Rian Johnson Introduces A New Clip From The Upcoming Netflix Mystery
Where to start with “Knives Out“? Rian Johnson‘s 2019 murder mystery came out of nowhere to win over critics and audiences in the final weeks of that year. Johnson hinted at a sequel during the promotion for that film, but no one expected the director to team up with Netflix for two of them, and for the price of $469 million. And now, sequel #1 is almost here: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” had its premiere at TIFF earlier this month and premieres on Netflix just in time for Christmas.
‘All That Breathes’ Trailer: First Film To Win Both Cannes & Sundance Documentary Awards Releases October 21
This year “All That Breathes” became the first film to win both Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize (World Cinema) and Cannes’ Documentary Prize. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the documentary follows two brothers in Delhi on their journey to protect a bird known as the black kite in an urban environment overrun with pollution and civil violence. And now, before its theatrical release, it gets another festival screening at the New York Film Festival.
‘Heart Of Stone’: Gal Gadot Shares First Teaser Footage From Upcoming Spy Movie
Gal Gadot already played an international jewel thief for Netflix in “Red Notice.” Now she’ll play someone on the other side of the law in “Heart Of Stone,” Tom Harper‘s upcoming spy film for the streamer. In the film, Gadot plays a CIA agent who becomes the last defense between her organization and the loss of its most valuable (and dangerous) asset.
Paramount Has New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie On The Way With Babak Anvari Directing
Deadline reports that Paramount has a new “Cloverfield” movie on the way, the first since 2018’s “The Cloverfield Paradox.” And the studio has a filmmaker on the rise to helm it: indie horror director Babak Anvari. Anvari directs the new film that boasts a script...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: New Report Says Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde Got Into A “Huge Screaming Match” On Set
Now that “Don’t Worry Darling” is in theaters, will the drama surrounding this movie finally end? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf may have settled their beef, and, no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine at the movie’s Venice premiere, but it looks like the longest-standing rumor about “Don’t Worry Darling” still has legs.
‘Extraction 2’: Netflix Teases A First Look At Chris Hemsworth’s Action Sequel
Today, Netflix promoted its massive slate of feature films and television series during their big event Tudum. The streamer showcased various clips, teasers, and behind-the-scenes footage for some of their original movies, such as action projects with big names attached in lead roles. Chris Hemsworth introduced behind-the-scenes footage (see below)...
‘Railway Children’ Review: Morgan Matthew’s Nostalgic Sequel Quickly Runs Out Of Steam
The title of “Railway Children” in the UK is “The Railway Children Return,” since it’s both an homage and sequel to Lionel Jeffries’ 1970 film—and British national treasure—“The Railway Children” (itself an adaptation of an Edith Nesbit novel). But Morgan Matthews’ unrequested sequel would be far better described as a resurrection than a return, as it plods lifelessly through each and every well-mannered farce, Arcadian frolic, and flag-waving escapade of its beloved predecessor, stopping only to exchange the original’s slapdash commentary on xenophobia for an equally slapdash discourse on racial injustice. The decision to change the name was no doubt more commercial than artistic, but even so, it’s hard not to feel like the US distributors are smiling to themselves, knowing that they’ve avoided at least a few ill-fated comparisons.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is A Detective-For-Hire & On The Case In Sequel
Enola Holmes is on the case again in the sequel, “Enola Homes 2.” Netflix’s popular adaptation of Nancy Springer’s first novel became a hit with audiences of all ages. Our own review found the project to be “...an absolute delight. Charming and fleet-footed, with a dynamic sense of frisson and clever chutzpah.” Now, the streaming service is poised to find more success with Holmes’ return. The film takes its cues from Springer’s six-book series, but seems to have found a voice of its own.
‘They Cloned Tyrone’: Watch First Footage For Netflix Sci-Fi Comedy Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega & Teyonah Parris
Oscar-winning actor Jaime Foxx (“Miami Vice,” “Ray“) has been working on a regular basis with Netflix on action pics like “Project Power” and the recent vampire action-comedy “Day Shift.” Foxx will continue that genre run at the streaming giant with the science fiction comedy “They Cloned Tyrone” which co-stars familiar faces with John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens“) and Teyonah Parris (“The Marvels,” “Wandavision“) taking main roles.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three Trailer: Lily Collins Returns To Netflix In December
Ready for a return trip to France? Netflix’s popular series “Emily in Paris” is back for a third season. When viewers last left the title character, she was facing personal and professional choices that change everything. At work, Emily must decide if Savoir is really where she should be. Affairs of the heart are equally complicated as the Chicago girl has an impossible choice between Alfie or the seemingly unavailable Gabriel.
‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Henry Cavill Announces Mature Fantasy Series Returns Summer 2023
Netflix is very much doubling down on the popularity of their fantasy series “The Witcher” led by hunky British actor Henry Cavill. Netflix is not only getting ready to debut the third season of the flagship show but are also behind a prequel spinoff series called “The Witcher: Blood Origin” that sees actress Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Shang-Chi & Legend of The Ten Rings” among the cast.
New ‘Gangs Of London’ Season 2 Trailer: The Hit Series Returns To AMC+ On November 17
“The Raid” director Gareth Evans struck gold in 2020 with “Gangs Of London.” Based on the 2006 video game of the same name, the show was a fast favorite in the UK on Sky Atlantic before AMC picks up the US broadcast rights; then the show really took off. Now, the show returns with its much-anticipated second season, with London’s soul hanging in the balance.
‘Maya And The Wave’ Review: An Uplifting Sports Doc About Maya Gabeira’s Quest To Surf One Of The World’s Biggest Waves
Tracking Maya Gabeira’s quest to surf one of the world’s biggest waves in Nazaré, Portugal, Stephanie Johnes’ documentary “Maya and the Wave” splits its time between standard-issue documentary about Gabeira’s rise in the community and insightful critique of how institutionalized misogyny in the surfing world has tried to diminish Gabeira’s contributions to the sport. Featuring some incredible visuals, and using Gabeira to tell her own story, it’s an entertaining and informative exploration of the professional surfing community.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 will see the fight for the Iron Throne beginning for real. When is its release date on HBO?
