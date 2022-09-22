‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths’ Trailer: Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Latest Ambition Is A Personal Fever Dream

The title of “Railway Children” in the UK is “The Railway Children Return,” since it’s both an homage and sequel to Lionel Jeffries’ 1970 film—and British national treasure—“The Railway Children” (itself an adaptation of an Edith Nesbit novel). But Morgan Matthews’ unrequested sequel would be far better described as a resurrection than a return, as it plods lifelessly through each and every well-mannered farce, Arcadian frolic, and flag-waving escapade of its beloved predecessor, stopping only to exchange the original’s slapdash commentary on xenophobia for an equally slapdash discourse on racial injustice. The decision to change the name was no doubt more commercial than artistic, but even so, it’s hard not to feel like the US distributors are smiling to themselves, knowing that they’ve avoided at least a few ill-fated comparisons.

