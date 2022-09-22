ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcell, OK

madillrecord.net

Riders hold memorial ride for fallen soldiers

The American Veterans Motorcycle Club held a ride to honor fallen service members on September 17. More than 20 riders from the Muskogee and Oklahoma City chapters were part of their annual “Ride to Honor” event. The riders went kick stands up in Carter County and traveled through...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma dedicated a statue Saturday honoring the Selmon brothers — defensive linemen Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy. The trio starred for Oklahoma from 1971 to 1975 and helped the Sooners compile a 54-3-1 record with national championships in 1974 and 1975 and four Big Eight titles. The brothers combined for 96 career starts, 915 tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 16 fumble recoveries at Oklahoma. All three started together in 1973. Lucious and Dewey were present at a ceremony near Memorial Stadium; Lee Roy died in 2011. Family members helped pull the cover off the statue. It’s the first statue of defensive players on the campus. The Heisman Park across the street from the stadium has statues of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield — all offensive players.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell, OK
Obituaries
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Mathis Brothers begins work on new store

Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
kswo.com

New details in Apache’s 20 year old case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions. Now, police are trying to answer those questions. Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death,...
APACHE, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Down goes No. 6 Oklahoma! Sooners fall in shocking upset

The AP Top 25 Poll is going to look a little different on Sunday afternoon. The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners lost to Big 12 foe Kansas State Saturday night 41-34. In fact, the Wildcats have beaten the Sooners 3 out of the last 4 years. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez...
NORMAN, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE

