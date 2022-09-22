Read full article on original website
China EV Maker Leapmotor Set to Raise $800 Million in Hong Kong IPO
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is set to raise $800 million by pricing its shares at HK$48 ($6.12) each in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. While that is less than the $1.03...
U.S., UK, Australia Leaders: Progress Made in Australia Getting Nuclear-Powered Sub
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine. "We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability...
U.S. in Talks to Build Nuclear-Powered Submarines for Australia -WSJ
(Reuters) - The Biden administration is in discussions with Australia to build the first few nuclear-powered submarines for the island nation in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Western officials. Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China steps up...
Turkey Sending 3,000 Police to Qatar to Help Secure World Cup
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will send more than 3,000 riot police to Qatar to help secure World Cup stadiums and hotels in a security operation paid for by the competition hosts but under Turkish command, a Turkish Interior Ministry source said. With a population of less than 3 million -...
Swiss Mull Animal Welfare, Women's Pensions in Weekend Votes
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland is considering whether to improve the living conditions of its livestock and whether women should work a year longer before becoming eligible for full benefits under the state pension scheme. Swiss voters cast ballots on Sunday in one of their country's regular referendums on a...
UK's Kwarteng Says He Is Focused on Growth, Not Market Moves
LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday that he was focused on boosting longer-term growth, not on short-term market moves, when challenged over the sharp fall in sterling and bond prices following his first fiscal statement. Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax and cancelled...
Petrol stations: running out of road?
A vintage pump in the Vietnamese hills; a Madrid petrol station topped with a giant sombrero; a multi-coloured futuristic fuel outlet in Dubai -– whatever its form the humble filling stop, emblem of our modern societies, would appear to be running out of road. In Roaix, north of Marseille, a sign for petrol company Antar and an old red pump are reminders that a second-hand store by the road wasn't always here.
